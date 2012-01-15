The Frazee Hornets used a strong second half and held off a comeback bid from the Wolverines in the closing minutes on Jan. 24 in Wadena.

It was a pivotal Section 8AA match up for both teams as they are trying to maneuver through the standings for positioning come seeding time. The two teams are close to each other in the QRF Rankings, which is used to determine the seeds come playoff time.

However, a cold spell proved to be the undoing for the Wolverines in the home loss. Paige Ziegler finished with 13 points, while Dani Piche finished with 11 as the Hornets earned the road win.

Wadena-DC had a chance late to tie the game, but came up short. Kennedy Gravelle finished with 13 points, while Madison Carsten finished with 12 points for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines were outscored 24-16 in the second half and watched a seven point first half lead disappear in the loss.

The loss snapped a three game winning streak for the Wolverines and dropped them to 9-8 overall. Frazee improved to 9-8 with the win.

The Wolverines are back home on Jan. 28 when they host Parkers Prairie in a non-conference contest. The Panthers are 10-5 on the season.

FRZ 20 24--44

WDC 27 16--43

FRZ- Madison Starry 8, Annika Reierson 6, Dani Piche 11, Paige Ziegler 13, Talia Gabrielson 4, Ellie Reierson 2

3-pointers: A. Reierson 2, Piche. Free Throws: 3-7. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Madison Carsten 12, Hailey Wiederich 5, Kennedy Gravelle 13, Kaylin Lupkes 3, MacKenzie Carsten 8, Lauryn Gravelle 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 2, Wiederich, K. Gravelle, Lupkes, Mack. Carsten 2. Free Throws: 2-4. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None



