A quick start turned into a rout as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines girls basketball team earned a season sweep of the Verndale Pirates on Jan. 23 in Wadena.

The Wolverines opened with a 12-1 run and never looked back when they earned a 73-39 victory over the Pirates.

The Wolverines were led by the one-two punch of Madison Carsten and Kennedy Gravelle. The duo each finished with 21 points in the win. They also sparked the early run in the first half.

“We had a great start,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Carsten got us going with a quick layup and Gravelle hit an early three to give us a bit of a spark. We had high quality looks from the field early and were fortunate enough to capitalize.”

The defense continued to play solid basketball, limiting the Pirates to just 39 points. It marked the third straight game the Wolverines have held the opposition to 40 points or less. For the season, the Wolverines are holding opponents to just 43.8 points per game.

“Defensively, we stayed pretty solid for the most part,” Cresap said. “They hurt us on the boards a few times, but other than that we did a good job of making things tough on them. We took care of the ball, rebounded well, and got good shots on the offensive end. It was a good team effort.”

The Wolverines continued the momentum in the second half and outscored the Pirates 42-22.

Tess Jones led the way for the Pirates with nine points. Madison Schmitz and Joelle Bounds ended with six points in the loss.

The Pirates have lost three straight and dropped to 5-10 overall. They are 1-6 in the Park Region Conference.

The Wolverines have won three straight games and are now 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines return to the floor on Jan. 24 with a Section 8AA contest against the Frazee Hornets in Wadena at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets currently sit one spot ahead of the Wolverines in the Section 8AA QRF standings.





VERN 17 22--39

WDC 31 42--73

VERN- Keara Kern 2, Madison Schmitz 6, Joelle Bounds 6, Morgan Brevik 5, Tess Jones 9, Reagen Ludovissie 4, Olivia Olson 2, Melissa Hammer 5.

3-pointers: None. Free Throws: 5-11. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None

WDC- Summer Pettit 4, Madison Carsten 21, Madison Packer 8, Hailey Wiederich 3, Grace Gallant 2, Kennedy Gravelle 21, Ally Pavek 2, MacKenzie Carsten 4, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Nevada Schulz 6.

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 3, Wiederich, K. Gravelle 2, Schulz 2. Free Throws: 11-14. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None



