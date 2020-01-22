Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos hit from deep as the Wolverines cruised to a 74-55 Park Region Conference victory over Sebeka on Jan. 21 in Sebeka.

Loer finished with 24 points, while Hinojos ended with 20 in the road win for the Wolverines. The duo hit six 3-pointers each and were a combined 12 of 26 from the 3-point line. At one point, Loer was six of 10 in the first half as the Wolverines built up a 26-point lead on the Trojans.

Cooper Folkestad finished in double figures as well. He finished the game with 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. The Wolverines hauled in 35 rebounds in the win.

Another key stat for Wadena-DC was its ability to hold onto the basketball. The Wolverines committed just 13 turnovers in the game. Defensively, they recorded 12 steals and forced 17 turnovers from Sebeka in the win.

Dawson Bullock paced the Trojans with 14 points, while Kolby Kiser ended with 11.

It was a nice start to a key stretch of games for the Wolverines. The Wolverines are now 3-2 in the Park Region Conference with a conference and a section game looming later in the week. The Wolverines have won two straight and sit at 6-5 on the season.

Wadena-DC will host Verndale on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. as part of a boys/girls basketball doubleheader. They return home on Jan. 24 for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Frazee, which is also a girls/boys basketball doubleheader.

WDC 48 26--74

SEB 22 33--55

WDC-Bereket Loer 24, Lucas Hinojos 20, Tony Kreklau 3, Aiden Larson 6, Nathaniel Bervig 1, Payton Rondestvedt 8, Zach Shaw 1, Cooper Folkestad 11

3-pointers: Loer 6, Hinojos 6, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 12-23. Team Fouls: 21. Fouled Out: None

SEB-Spencer Lake 2, Kolby Kiser 11, Brandon Miller 5, Dawson Bullock 14, Isaac Kyllonen 2, Mason Heino 6, Ethan Simon 7, David Avelsgard 8

3-pointers: Bullock 2, Heino, Simon, Avelsgard. Free Throws: 12-23. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None



