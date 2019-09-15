The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team dominated in every facet of the game when it earned a 72-20 victory over Bagley on Jan. 21 in Wadena.

Wadena-DC jumped out with an 11-1 run and the lead grew throughout the first half as the Wolverines moved the ball on offense and attacked the glass on both sides of the floor. The Wolverines took a 51-10 lead into the half.

They were led by Kennedy Gravelle’s 25 points. She hit two 3-pointers in the game. Madison Carsten added 14 points and connected from deep twice. Hailey Wiederich added eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win. In all, 11 different players recorded points for Wadena-DC in the victory.

The Wolverines used much of their bench for the majority of the second half in the lop-sided win over the winless Flyers. The Wolverines outscored Bagley 21-10 in the second half as they cruised to the 52 point home win.

Rachael Broten finished with eight points to lead the scoring for the Flyers.

The victory was the second straight win for the Wolverines as they moved to 8-7 on the season. They are now 1-4 against Section 8AA opponents.

It’s also the start of a busy week for the Wolverines. They will host Verndale on Jan. 23, before hosting Frazee on Jan. 24. Both games are part of a girls and boys basketball doubleheader. The girls will play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

BAG 10 10--20

WDC 51 21--72

BAG- Kyra Frank 4, Kathryn Agnew 5, Shelbie Hanson 3, Rachael Broten 8

3-pointers: None. Free Throws: 6-11. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Summer Pettit 2, Madison Carsten 14, Madison Packer 3, Corra Endres 4, Hailey Wiederich 8, Grace Gallant 2, Kennedy Gravelle 25, MacKenzie Carsten 4, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Laura Krause 2, Nevada Schulz 6

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 2, Wiederich 2, K. Gravelle 2. Free Throws: 8-12. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None



