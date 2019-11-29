The Menahga Braves used strong defense and a balanced attack to earn a 57-38 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team in Menahga on Jan. 14.

The Braves raced out to a 26-16 first half lead and continued to control the game by outscoring the Wolverines 31-22 in the second half.

Tara Hendrickson was the only player in double figures for Menahga when she finished with 14 points. Lela Peterson, Martha Peterson and Janie Tormanen finished with nine points each in the win.

Kennedy Gravelle paced the Wolverines with 16 points. She was the leading scorer in the game and hit one of the team’s two 3-pointers. Madison Carsten finished with eight points.

The Braves improved to 6-1 in the Park Region Conference and 10-5 overall. They are now 4-2 against Section 8AA opponents.

The Wolverines dropped to 6-7 overall and are now 4-3 in the Park Region Conference. They are now 0-4 against Section 8AA opponents.

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to avenge an earlier season defeat to a conference foe on Jan. 17 when they take on the Sebeka Trojans at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School. The Trojans defeated Wadena-DC 49-47 in their previous meeting in Sebeka. The Trojans are 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the Park Region Conference. They are coming off a 62-52 victory over Pillager on Jan. 14.

WDC 16 22--38

MEN 26 31--57

WDC-Summer Pettit 3, Madison Carsten 8, Madison Packer 2, Kennedy Gravelle 16, MacKenzie Carsten 1, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Laura Krause 2, Nevada Schulz 4

3-pointers: Pettit, K. Gravelle. Free Throws: 12-15. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None

MEN- Kaarin Lehto 1, Kate Hendrickson 2, Maryn Pinoniemi 6, Lela Peterson 9, Timber Berttunen 3, Martha Peterson 9, Tara Hendrickson 14, Janie Tormanen 9, Allie Pfeifer 4

3-pointers: Pinoniemi, L. Peterson, Berttunen, M. Peterson 2. Free Throws: 8-14. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None



