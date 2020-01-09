The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team hit from deep and received a strong offensive performance from Bereket Loer in a 64-60 victory over Pillager on Jan. 11 in Verndale.

The Wolverines led throughout and held off a late surge from Pillager for the four point victory. The Wolverines outscored the Huskies 30-25 in the first half and were outscored 35-34 in the second half.

Bereket Loer finished with a game-high of 24 points. He led the team from beyond the 3-point line as well. He hit five of the team’s 11 3-pointers. Payton Rondestvedt was deadly from the 3-point line as well. He was perfect, hitting all four of his attempts. He finished with 16 points in the win. Aiden Larson added 10 points as well as the Wolverines had three players in double figures in the victory.

One of the keys in the victory for Wadena-DC was its ability to hold onto the basketball. The Wolverines committed just 15 turnovers as they picked up the win.

The victory improved the Wolverines to 5-5 overall and snapped a 3-game losing streak. It also moved the Wolverines back to .500 in the Park Region Conference at 2-2. Pillager dropped to 4-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Park Region Conference with the loss.

The Wolverines will be on the road for their next three games, starting with a pair of Section 8AA contests when they travel to Crookston and East Grand Forks. The Wolverines and the Pirates tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, before playing East Grand Forks on Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m.





PIL 25 35--60

WDC 30 34--64

PIL-Judah Beard 4, Carson VanVickle 5, Ty Swenson 18, Jack Bentson 3, Griffin Decker 4, Spencer Schaefer 20, AJ Gratke 9

3-pointers: Beard, VanVickle, Swenson 3, Schaefer 2, Gratke. Free Throws: 9-16. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 24, Lucas Hinojos 8, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 10, Payton Rondestvedt 16, Cooper Folkestad 4.

3-pointers: Loer 5, Hinojos, Larson, Rondestvedt 4. Free Throws: 11-20. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None



