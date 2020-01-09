The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines returned home and faced one of their toughest opponents to date when they squared off with the Henning Hornets on Jan. 7.

The Hornets used a balanced attack and picked up a 73-40 victory over the Wolverines. The Hornets are the defending Class A and Park Region Champions.

It was a close battle throughout the first half, but Henning eventually used a late run to close out the first have with a 17-point lead. Wadena-DC and the Hornets were close until about the six minute mark. The Wolverines trailed 20-18, but a 19-4 run by Henning closed out the half and allowed the Hornets to pull away.

Henning outscored the Wolverines 34-18 in the second half to pick up the win.

Parker Fraki led all scorers with 24 points, while Isaac Fisher finished with 16 points. Blaine Wallevand added 11 in the win for Henning.

Cooper Folkestad led the Wolverines with 14 points. He grabbed eight rebounds as well. Lucas Hinojos added nine points. He connected on three 3-pointers in the game. Bereket Loer added six points for Wadena-DC.

The loss drops the Wolverines to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Park Region Conference. The Hornets improved to 10-1 and 3-0 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines return to action with the Park Region Conference Showcase against Pillager on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at Verndale High School.

WDC 22 18--40

HEN 39 34--73

HEN- Lee Bjorklund 4, Parker Fraki 24, Blake Wallevand 2, Isaac Fisher 16, Luke Bjorklund 6, Blaine Wallevand 11, Calvin Stueve 2, Jackson Nyhus 2, Brandon Trana 6

3-pointers: Fraki 2, Trana 2. Free Throws: 14-16. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 6, Lucas Hinojos 9, Tony Kreklau 3, Kayden Stinar 1, Aiden Larson 3, Nate Bervig 2, Payton Rondestvedt 2, Cooper Folkestad 14

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos 3, Kreklau, Larson. Free Throws: 3-8. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None



