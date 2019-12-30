The Pelican Rapids Vikings used a dominant first half when they defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 74-57 in boys basketball on Jan. 3 in Pelican Rapids.

The Vikings jumped ahead with a big first half run and held a 42-22 lead at the break. The Wolverines outscored the Vikings in the second half 35-32, but couldn’t get close when the dropped the 17-point decision.

The Vikings used a balanced attack with four players finishing in double digits. McHale Korf led the way with 14 points, while Logan Fahje finished with 13, before fouling out in the second half. Liam Sytsma finished with 12 and Jayden Rutherford added 12 in the win.

It was the second straight loss overall and third straight defeat to a team from the Heart O’Lakes Conference. The Wolverines are 2-3 against Section 8AA opponents with the losses coming to their HOL competition.

Payton Rondestvedt and Cooper Folkestad led the charge for Wadena-Deer Creek. Rondestvedt finished with a game high of 17 points, while Folkestad added 14 points. Aiden Larson finished with seven points as well for Wadena-DC.

Folkestad was strong on the glass for the Wolverines. He grabbed a team-high of 11 rebounds, recording the double-double.

The Wolverines dropped their season mark to 4-4 overall, while Pelican Rapids improved to 6-3.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Wolverines. Their next game is a home contest against the defending Class A champion, Henning Hornets. The Wolverines and the Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Wadena-DC.

WDC 22 35--57

PLR 42 32--74

WDC- Bereket Loer 6, Lucas Hinojos 6, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 7, Payton Rondestvedt 17, Zach Shaw 5, Cooper Folkestad 14

3-pointers: Hinojos 2, Rondestvedt 3, Shaw. Free Throws: 11-20. Team Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None

PLR- Logan Petznick 3, McHale Korf 14, Tanner Tollerud 3, Kirby Nelson 2, Timmy Guler 7, Hunter Williams 8, Logan Fahje 13, Liam Sytsma 12, Jayden Rutherford 12

3-pointers-Petznick, Korf 2, Guler. Free Throws:16-30. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: Fahje



