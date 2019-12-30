Scoring was tough to come by for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team as they dropped their third straight decision on Jan. 4 in Pillager. The Henning Hornets used a big second half and pulled away for a 48-25 victory during the annual Park Region Conference Girls Basketball Showcase.

Ellie Dague led the way for the Hornets with 17 points. She was one of three players in double figures for the Hornets in the win. Abi Eckhoff and Kylie Frederick finished with 10 points each.

The Hornets held an eight point lead at the break 20-12 and extended it in the second half by outscoring the Wolverines by 15, 28-13.

The Wolverines were led by Madison Carsten and her team-high of 14 points. She hit three 3-pointers in the game. Kennedy Gravelle finished with five points.

The Wolverines are now 5-5 on the season and sit at 3-2 in the Park Region Conference. The Wadena-DC returns to action with a home game against Pillager on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

HEN 20 28--48

WDC 12 13--25

WDC- Madison Carsten 14, Madison Packer 2, Kennedy Gravelle 5, Lauryn Gravelle 4

3-pointers: Carsten 3, Gravelle. Free Throws: 3-6. Team Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: None

HEN- Faith Fisher 4, Ellie Dague 17, Megan Weber 7, Abi Eckhoff 10, Kylie Frederick 10.

3-pointers: Dague, Weber. Free Throws: 8-9. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

Pelican Rapids 52, Wadena-DC 36

The Wolverines returned to the court after the holiday break and received a rude welcome when they took on the Pelican Rapids Vikings on Jan. 3. The Vikings continued their dominant start to the 2019-20 season with a 52-36 victory over the Wolverines.

The Vikings have won 10 straight games to start the season and hold a perfect 6-0 record against Section 8AA opponents.

Greta Tollefson paced the Vikings in the home win. She finished with a game-high of 27 points. Anna Stephenson finished with 13 points for the Vikings as well.

Kennedy Gravelle led the Wadena-DC attack. She finished with 15 points, while Madison Carsten added seven points in the game.

WDC 18 18--36

PLR 28 24--52

WDC-Madison Carsten 7, Madison Packer 2, Corra Endres 2, Kennedy Gravelle 15, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Laura Krause 6, Nevada Schulz 2.

3-pointers: K. Gravelle 2. Free Throws: 8-9. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None.

PLR- Chloe Paulson 2, Vanassa Booth 2, Anna Stephenson 13, Greta Tollefson 27, Ryley Paulson 6, Karina Torres 2

3-pointers: Tollefson 4. Free Throws: 8-14. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



