The Jack Link’s Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its third class on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Marriott City Center Ballroom, in Minneapolis. The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.mnhsbasketballhall.com.

The inductees are headlined by Tayler Hill (Minneapolis South 2009), who led the Tigers to the 2009 Class AAAA state title and set records for most points in her high school career, in her state tournament career, and in a state tournament game. She played college ball at Ohio State, and is now active in the WNBA.

On the boys side of the ledger, the headliners include Terry Kunze, who led Duluth Central to the single class state title in 1960, then played college ball at the University of Minnesota; Kevin Lynch, who led Bloomington Jefferson to the 1986 and 1987 Class AA state titles, and also played in a Sweet Sixteen and an Elite Eight at Minnesota; and Sam Jacobson of Park-Cottage Grove, who went on to play in the 1997 Final Four for the Minnesota Gophers.





Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Annie Adamczak, Moose Lake 1982

Annie played in 10 state tournaments in volleyball, basketball and softball, and won 5 state titles. Her 1981-1982 teams won 3 state championships with a 79-0 record. She played volleyball at Nebraska.

Brian Cosgriff, Hopkins

Coach Cos and his Hopkins girls won their 7th state championship last year. They now have won 539 games and lost just 67 in his 20 years at the helm. He was the MaxPreps 2018-2019 National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Vicki Davis, St. Peter 1967

There were no girls high school sports in Davis’ day, yet she became a two-year captain in volleyball and basketball at Minnesota State University (Mankato). She started the girls sports programs at Hastings, and refereed the girls state basketball championships in 1975 and 1976.

Tayler Hill, Minneapolis South 2009

Tayler scored 47 points as South won the state championship in 2009. Her 106 points in the state tournament and 3,888 career points were state records at the time. She was Ms. Basketball 2009, and went on to score 20+ ppg twice at Ohio State and 9 ppg in six seasons in the WNBA.

Sam Jacobson, Park 1994

Sam scored 2,461 points and averaged a double-double for his high school career. He was Mr. Basketball in 1994. He played for Minnesota in the 1997 Final Four and played professionally in the NBA and in Europe.

Ziggy Kauls, Mounds View

Ziggy won two state championships more than a quarter-century apart in 1972 and 1999. He retired after 2012 with 739 wins (#3 all-time). His teams made 12 state tournament appearances.

Terry Kunze, Duluth Central 1961.

Terry led Central to the 1961 state championship with a 27-0 record. He scored in double figures in each of three seasons with the Minnesota Gophers. He was an assistant coach with Jim Dutcher’s Gophers and was head coach for the Minnesota Fillies of the WPBL.

Mark Landsberger, Mounds View 1973

Mark played in the state tournament in 1972 and 1973, winning the 1972 AA championship and scoring 26 ppg as a senior. He played professional basketball for 16 years including seven years in the NBA, including championship seasons with the L.A. Lakers in 1980 and 1982.

Kevin Lynch, Bloomington Jefferson 1987

The 1987 Mr. Basketball Minnesota, Lynch led Bloomington Jefferson to back-to-back state titles in 1986 and 1987. He went on to an outstanding career with the Minnesota Gophers, playing in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in his final two seasons.

Coach Larry McKenzie, Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Minneapolis North

McKenzie was the first coach to 4-peat as state champion in 2000-2003 with Patrick Henry. He then coached North to consecutive state titles in 2016 and 2017. His 20-2 record in eight state tournament appearances gives him the top winning percentage ever at 90.9%.

Tom Nordland, Minneapolis Roosevelt 1957

Nordland was regarded as the greatest jump shooter in Minnesota history up to that time, as Roosevelt won the 1956 and 1957 state titles. He scored 27.8 ppg as a senior, including 28 ppg in the tournament. Nordland has a wide audience for his “Swish” shooting method videos.

Jimmy Robinson

Jimmy began his career as an official in 1956, working his way up from high school games to Division II and III and eventually to the Big Ten Conference, where he was an official from 1971 to 1987. He was the first black person to officiate in the Minnesota state tournament.

Dave Tschimperle, Hopkins 1953

Tschimperle led Hopkins to three straight state tournaments and back-to-back state titles in 1952 and 1953. Dave MacMillan, Gopher coach from 1927 to 1948, called him the best player in Minnesota history. He led the 1951 and 1953 tournaments in scoring with 19 and 23.3 ppg.

Frank Wachlarowicz, Little Falls 1975

The Flyers won the 1975 AA state title as Frank led all scorers with 22 ppg. He then played at St. John’s, scoring an MIAC record 2,357 points en route to two conference titles.

Barry Wohler, Bird Island-Lake Lillian 1981

Barry led Bird Island-Lake Lillian, coached by his dad, Jerry, to state titles in 1980 and 1981, making 3 buzzer-beaters in 6 tournament games. He played baseball and basketball at Minnesota, and won a third state basketball title as coach at Orono in 2011.