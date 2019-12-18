Just like many of his shots before, it came as no surprise when Bereket Loer joined the 1,000 point club that the shot was nothing by net. The senior guard joined the club with a basket against Breckenridge on Dec. 17 in Breckenridge.

Loer said it felt great and that it was the accumulation of a lot of help from a lot of people throughout his career.

Loer said he knew he was nearing the mark, but his focus was on the game and trying to get his team a win. Loer said it was pretty cool to achieve the mark as his family was in attendance at the game in Breckenridge.

However, the moment was bittersweet for Loer. The accomplishment came during a 95-62 defeat to Breckenridge. Loer said the goal is for the team to get as many wins as possible.

“It’s a personal goal and it’s nice to get that, but basketball is about winning the game,” Loer said. “We still lost that game and we are trying to win as many games as possible.”

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kevin Tumberg has been apart of many of Loer’s baskets during his career. He has had the opportunity to watch Loer grow as a player and a leader.

Tumberg said he didn’t take many shots in the game against Breckenridge, but the ones he took were dead on.

“It was fun to see him do it in that way because seeing him over the years there are times when he gets streaky, he is lights out, automatic,” Tumberg said. “It felt like he was in that zone and it was fitting it happened like that.”

Tumberg said Loer had a great mentor in Noah Ross, who Loer played a couple of varsity seasons with. When Ross graduated from the program, Loer slid into that spot as a leader for the Wolverines.

“It’s fun to see and it’s very entertaining to watch,” Tumberg said. “Seeing him go from being the kid who wasn’t sure what he should do to, right now, running the team. It’s a lot of fun.”

Loer said one of the area’s he had noticed a change in himself during his time with Wadena-DC is with his confidence on the floor.

“I feel like I have become more confident in my ability to take care of the ball,” Loer said. “I used to be more timid, but it’s easier to be under control and help others on the court do that as well.”

While Loer has excelled on the offensive side of the court, he is one of the more underrated defenders in the area, according to Tumberg.

“No one really talks about his defensive ability,” Tumberg said. “If you watch him solely on defense, he has to be one of the top defenders in the conference, easy. He is so quick, can anticipate and his basketball IQ is so high. A lot of people see the scoring and the offensive show, but he is a very solid defender for us.”

Tumberg said Loer is like having another coach on the floor.

“There will be times when I walk into the locker room at halftime or prior to the game and a lot of the things I wanted to say, Bereket is already hammering down on them,” Tumberg said. “A guy who can on the court who is kind of like a coach, is nothing but a positive for us.”

Loer said he was happy to accomplish the feat as a member of the Wadena-DC basketball team.

“Everyone from teachers and the coaches have made it a great place to play sports,” Loer said. “I am happy I did it here.”

Loer and the Wolverines return to the court with a road game in Pelican Rapids on Jan. 3. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Pelican Rapids High School.



