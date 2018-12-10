The Barnesville Trojans held off a second half surge from the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on their way to a 63-48 non-conference victory on Dec. 20 in Wadena.

The Trojans were led by Adam Tonsfeldt and Hunter Zenzen in the contest. Tonsfeldt finished with 23 points, while Zenzen added 16 for the guests.

Barnesville built up a 20 point lead in the second half, but the Wolverines came back and cut the lead down to six points at one point. However, they could not come all the way back as the Trojans were able to stretch the lead back out.

Bereket Loer finished the game with a team-high of 12 points. He hit two of the team’s seven 3-pointers. Zach Shaw and Lucas Hinojos hit two each as well in the game. Loer was the only Wadena-DC player in double figures in the loss.

The Trojans led 25-17 at the break and outscored the Wolverines by seven in the second half, despite the run from Wadena-DC to cut the double-digit lead to single digits.

Cooper Folkestad led the Wolverines on the glass with a team-high 12 rebounds. The Wolverines grabbed 31 rebounds in the game.

The Wolverines head into the holiday break with a 4-3 record overall. They will take on Pelican Rapids on Jan. 3 as part of a girls/boys doubleheader in Pelican Rapids. Tip off for the boys game is set for 7:30 p.m.

BAR 25 38--63

WDC 17 31--48

BAR-Jack Neilson 6, Blake Torfin 3, Adam Tonsfeldt 23, Kaden Zenzen 8, Hunter Zenzen 16, Matt Samuelson 7.

3-pointers: Tonsfeldt 4, Samuelson 1. Free Throws: 12-24. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 12, Lucas Hinojos 6, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 7, Payton Rondestvedt 8, Zach Shaw 8, Cooper Folkestad 5.

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos 2, Larson, Shaw 2. Free Throws: 5-10. Team Fouls: 15 Fouled Out: None



