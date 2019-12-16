Thompson was a force for the Nuggets in the victory, leading all scorers in the game. She helped her team improve to 5-1 with the victory.

The Nuggets slowed the Wolverines down in the first half, holding the visitors to just 12 points. Kaylie Crabtree scored eight points, six of them coming in the first half. Thompson took control in the second half for Hawley. Twelve of her 20 points came in the second half. The Wolverines tried to close the gap on the Nuggets in the second half, but couldn’t. Hawley outscored Wadena-DC 22-20 in the second half.

Madison Carsten led the way for the Wolverines with 13 points. She was seven of seven from the free throw line in the win. Kennedy Gravelle added 11 points, nine of them coming from the 3-point line in the second half.

The Wolverines are 5-3 on the season with the loss. They will have an extended break before their next action. The Wolverines return to the court on Jan. 3 when they take on Pelican Rapids in Pelican Rapids. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.





WDC 12 20--32

HAW 22 22--44

WDC-Madison Carsten 13, Madison Packer 2, Kennedy Gravelle 11, MacKenzie Carsten 2, Lauryn Gravelle 4

3-pointers: K. Gravelle 3. Free Throws: 9-9. Team Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: None

HAW-Kylie Crabtree 3, Kaylie Crabtree 8, Alex Eilertson 1, Paige Thompson 20, Abigail Rux 9, Morgan Ames 3

3-pointers: Ky. Crabtree, Ames. Free Throws: 6-9. Team Fouls:12. Fouled Out: None



