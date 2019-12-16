Defense was the name of the game for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines boys basketball team. They clamped down on the Park Rapids Area Panthers, capturing a 54-39 victory on Dec. 20 at home.

The Wolverines used full court pressure which frustrated the Panthers into 25 turnovers, while the Wolverines struggled at times and finished with 19 turnovers.

“We are excited we got the win. In the past when we played them it always seemed like a letdown when we played them,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We look at numbers and we think we match up and play well against them, we end up not getting the win. A unique game was a good way to put it and to be able to be on the winning side of that, we are more than happy.”

Prior to the game, Bereket Loer was honored for hitting the 1,000 point mark for the career, but against Park Rapids Area, it was his defense that really shined. He tied for the team lead with three steals, but got his hand on a lot of Park Rapids Area passes during the game.

“He really stepped up and had a lot of big tips and steals for us, especially down the stretch when we were trying to pull away at the end,” Tumberg said. “The guys, collectively, did a great job of staying disciplined and staying in the defense. We did a great job of rebounding the ball and it’s something we will need to continue to work on if we want to get where we want to go.”

The Wolverines made a point of it to work the ball inside and Cooper Folkestad and Payton Rondestvedt were the beneficiary of the good ball movement. Folkestad led the way with 15 points, while Rondestvedt added 11. Rondestvedt and Folkestad each led the team in rebounds with nine and six, respectively. Tumberg said it was part of the plan to work the ball inside, despite Park Rapids having a distinct height advantage.

“We made a point when they went full zone at halftime that we have to get the ball down low, because they are just going to stretch us out and castaway 3’s,” Tumberg said. “I thought we did a good job of that. We got inside looks and did a nice job of taking it from inside-out and kicking it out. Good things happen when you do that.”

The Wolverines turned a 6-4 lead into a 23-12 lead with a 17-8 run that took the majority of the first half. However, Park Rapids Area closed on the Wolverines, scoring eight of the half’s final 10 points.

The Wolverines opened the second half on a 12-5 run and continued to stretch the lead throughout the second half. The Wolverines biggest lead was 18 in the second half, just before a couple of late baskets from Park Rapids Area.

Kaiden Walsh led the way for Park Rapids Area with eight points, while Jeff Haas finished with seven points for the Panthers.

The Wolverines improved to 4-2 overall on the season and have a quick turnaround. They return to the court with a contest against Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium on Dec. 20.

PRA 20 19--39

WDC 25 29--54

PRA-James Hartig 2, Jeff Haas 7, Kaiden Walsh 8, Zach VanBatavia 3, Nic Michaelson 6, Kolby Brandt 4, Shawn Ohm 6, Noah Morris 3

3-pointers: Walsh 2. Free Throws: 3-6. Team Fouls:15. Fouled: Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 9, Lucas Hinojos 7, Tony Kreklau 1, Aiden Larson 4, Payton Rondestvedt 11, Zach Shaw 7, Cooper Folkestad 15.

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos 2, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 10-18. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None



