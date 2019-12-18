The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team extended its winning streak to four straight with a 62-33 victory over Bertha-Hewitt in Bertha on Dec. 17.

The Wolverines are now 3-1 against opponents in the Park Region Conference after the win over the Bears.

The Wolverines built up a strong first half lead and held a 39-16 advantage after a half of play. The Wolverines extended it in the second half, by out-scoring the Bears 23-17, capturing the road win.

Kennedy Gravelle led the Wolverines in scoring. She finished with a game-high of 18 points. Madison Carsten added 17 points, while Lauryn Gravelle poured in 11 for the Wolverines. The trio combined to score 46 of the team’s 62 points.

Mariah Line led the way for the Bears. She finished with 11 points.

The Wolverines are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Park Region Conference. They continue their extended road trip with a trip to Hawley on Dec. 19 to wrap up play in 2019. The Nuggets etner with a 4-1 record and are coming off a 49-48 defeat to Pelican Rapids their last time on the court.

BH 16 17--33

WDC 39 23--62

BH-Mikayla Hinzmann 3, Kaija Weishalla 4, Mariah Line 11, Mya Sawyer 5, Miranda Line 4, Carissa Winscher 2, Chayah Stempf 4

3-pointers: Mar. Line 2, Sawyer. Free Throws: 2-5. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Madison Carsten 17, Madison Packer 4, Cora Endres 2, Kennedy Gravelle 18, Kaylin Lupkes 2, Mackenzie Carsten 3, Lauryn Gravelle 11, Laura Krause 2, Nevada Schulz 3

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten, Mac. Carsten, Schulz. Free Throws: 9-13. Team Fouls: 7. Fouled Out: None



