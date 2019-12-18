The Breckenridge Cowboys stormed out of the gates in the first half when they cruised to a 95-62 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Dec. 17 in Breckenridge.

The Cowboys shot 78 percent in the first half and Cooper Yaggie scored a school record 33 points in the opening half, helping the Cowboys to a 62-28 first half lead. He finished with a game-high of 35 in the win for the Cowboys.

It was a much better second half for the Wolverines, however, they couldn’t overcome the first half onslaught from the Cowboys. The Wolverines outscored Breckenridge by a point in the second half, 34-33.

Bereket Loer joined the 1,000 point club in the loss. He finished with 14 points and joined the historic club with the career milestone. Loer joined the club with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 10 minutes to go in the second half.

Cooper Folkestad led all Wadena-DC scorers. He finished with 16 points.

Adam Ohm finished with 19 points, while Jonah Christensen added 14 in the victory for Breckenridge.

The Wolverines’ mark drops to 3-2 with the loss and 1-1 against Section 8AA opponents. The Cowboys improved to 1-4 overall. The Wolverines are back in action with a pair of Section 8AA opponents on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. The Wolverines host Park Rapids Area at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and host the Barnesville Trojans on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

BRK 62 33--95

WDC 28 34--62

BRK-Adam Ohm 19, Cooper Yaggie 35, Jonah Christensen 14, JR Perez 4, Sebeastian Anderson 3, Alex Ohm 4, Reese Pederson 4, Jace Hegge 2, Dylan Bernotas 2, Anthony Conzemius 2, Tyson Piechowski 4, Gavin Johnson 2

3-pointers: Ad. Ohm 5, Yaggie 5, Christensen. Free Throws: 6-12. Team Fouls: 16 Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 14, Lucas Hinojos 7, Joshua Tabery 3, Tony Kreklau 6, Blake Vittetoe 2, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Zach Shaw 5, Cooper Folkestad 16.

3-pointers: Loer 4, Hinojos, Tabery, Kreklau, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 5-11. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: Aiden Larson



