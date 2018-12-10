The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team returned to the win column with a 64-39 Park Region Conference victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears on Dec. 13 in Wadena.

The Wolverines had three players finish in double figures in the win. Cooper Folkestad led the attack with 16 points. Folkestad was strong on the boards, recording another double-double for the Wolverines. He grabbed a team-high 11 of the team’s 35 rebounds in the win.

The Wolverines took command in the first half and outscored the Bears 37-17, they upped the lead by five in the second half, outscoring the Bears 27-22.

Hinojos did most of his damage beyond the 3-point line for Wadena-DC. He hit four of the team’s seven 3-pointers in the win. He was perfect at the free throw line as well. The Wolverines as a whole struggled at the charity stripe. They hit just nine of their 20 attempts at the line.

Payton Rondestvedt finished in double digits as well when he finished with 13 points.

Landan Adams and Austin Bauch finished with 10 points each for the Bears.

The Wolverines improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Park Region Conference with the victory.

The Wolverines return to action on Dec. 17 when they travel to Breckenridge for a Section 8AA clash. It’s the start of a three-game week against Section 8AA opponents. The Wolverines host Park Rapids Area on Dec. 19, before hosting Barnesville on Dec. 20. All three games start at 7:30 p.m.

B-H 17 22--39

WDC 37 27--64

B-H-Aden Rach 4, Kole Weishalla 6, Luke Sakry 2, Landan Adams 10, Levi Bartels 2, Ethan Wachlin 3, Austin Bauch 10, Derik Kimber 2

3-pointers: Weishalla, Bauch. Free Throws: 3-10. Team Fouls: 18. Fouled Out: None.

WDC- Bereket Loer 7, Lucas Hinojos 15, Tony Kreklau 6, Blake Vittetoe 2, Aiden Larson 3, Payton Rondestvedt 13, Zach Shaw 2, Cooper Folkestad 16

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos 4, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 9-20. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None



