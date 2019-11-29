The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines used a balanced offense and a strong defensive effort in picking up their third straight win when they defeated New York Mills 52-33 on Dec. 10 at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

The Wolverines had three girls finish in double figures and shut down the Eagles to pick up their straight win and second conference win in girls basketball action.

Madison Carsten finished with 17 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added 14 points and Lauryn Gravelle finished with 12 points.

“It was really good. We brought the energy, especially on defense,” Kennedy Gravelle said. “That’s where we needed it. That’s the key getting wins for us and bringing our team energy and we definitely brought it tonight.”

The Wolverines used a strong half court defense to limit the amount of looks the Eagles got at the basket. Gravelle said they knew who they needed to shut down and prepared during the week for the task at hand.

“We knew they had some good players that we had to shut down,” Gravelle said. “We mentally got ready and prepared for that in practices. Coming into the game, we knew we had to be aggressive to be able to get the win and we came out aggressive.”

Offensively, the Wolverines used a patient attack and stretched the Eagles out defensively. The patience worked for the Wolverines as they built up a commanding 28-10 first half lead.

“We play as a better team with patience and we have been stressing that a lot this year,” Gravelle said. “The more patience we have, the better shots we get. We pass up good looks for great looks and we definitely did that tonight. That was our game plan is to slow the ball down and get good looks and we executed it perfectly.”

The Eagles went on a 9-0 run midway through the second half and were closing the gap on the home team. However, the Wolverines quickly stretched the lead back with a 10-0 run of its own.

“We have upped our defensive end of the game, so having the confidence that we build from getting stops on defense really helps our offense,” Gravelle said. “Being able to stop them after that run and come back on offense really helped boost us ahead.”

The Wolverines closed out with the 19 point win, improving to 3-2 overall on the season.

Kali Olson led all New York Mills scorers with eight points. Brenna Thompson finished with seven and Bella Bauck added six.

The Wolverines improved to 4-2 overall on the season and return to the court to take on Bertha-Hewitt in Bertha on Dec. 17 before traveling to Hawley on Dec. 19. Both games are slated for 7:30 p.m. starts.

NYM 10 23--33

WDC 28 24--52

NYM-Bella Bauck 6, Tiffany Thompson 4, Brittany Johnson 2, Cydnie Polman 4, Brenna Thompson 7, Megan Riedel 2, Kali Olson 8

3-pointers: T. Thompson. Free Throws: 8-11. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Madison Carsten 17, Madison Packer 3, Hailey Wiederich 3, Kennedy Gravelle 14, Mackenzie Carsten 3, Lauryn Gravelle 12

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 3, Wiederich, K. Gravelle 3, Mac. Carsten. Free Throws: 8-10. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



