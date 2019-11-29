Whenever the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines made a run at the New York Mills Eagles, the Eagles had an answer. The answer was mainly from sophomore Tate Olson. Olson finished with 40 points helping the Eagles to a 69-64 victory over the Wolverines on Dec. 10.

Olson, the sophomore guard, controlled the floor for the Eagles and was dynamic in the win. He finished with 40 points, seven rebounds and four steals. He was 13 of 17 from the field and was three of five from the 3-point line in the win. Olson was able to get to the free throw line as well, helping the Eagles seal the win down the stretch. He was 11 of 15 from the charity stripe.

Jonah Johnson added 16 points as well for the Eagles and hit some key shots as well for the visitors in the win.

The Eagles used a 9-0 run to take control in the first half, but the Wolverines battled and cut the lead down to four in the closing seconds. The Wolverines got a key stop and a bucket by Payton Rondestvedt just as the half expired.

The Wolverines had three players finish in double figures with Bereket Loer leading the way with 14 points. Lucas Hinojos poured in 11 and Cooper Folkestad added 13 points.

The Wolverines started the second half strong with an early run after buckets from Loer and Folkestad, but Mills had an answer in the form of a corner 3-pointer from Johnson.

The Eagles brought the lead back out to five points, but Hinojos answered back with a 3-pointer to eventually tie the game at 47. As was the case most of the game, the Eagles responded and would extend the lead out. The Wolverines closed to three-points with just over a minute remaining when Rondestvedt hit a 3-pointer. However, the Eagles closed the game out at the free throw line, securing the win.

Rondestvedt and Folkestad had strong games on the glass. Rondestvedt grabbed 12 rebounds, while Folkestad came down with 11.

However, turnovers and rushed possessions ultimately hurt the Wolverines in the game. The Wolverines turned the ball over 17 times.

The Wolverines dropped to 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines return to their home floor with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Bertha-Hewitt on Dec. 13. The Bears are 0-3 on the season with lop-sided defeats to Parkers Prairie, Browerville/Eagle Valley and Menahga.





NYM 33 36--69

WDC 29 35--64

NYM-Noah Noffsinger 2, Tate Olson 40, Derin Gaudette 4, Jonah Johnson 16, Breck Hensch 5, Nolan Cassidy 2

3-pointers: Olson 3, Johnson. Free Throws: 17-31. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: Isaiah Laudenbach

WDC-Bereket Loer 14, Lucas Hinojos 11, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 6, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Corbett Wensmann 2, Zach Shaw 7, Cooper Folkestad 13

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos 3, Rondestvedt, Shaw. Free Throws: 6-12. Team Fouls: 22. Fouled Out: Loer



