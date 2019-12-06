The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team put the clamps on the Verndale Pirates as they cruised to a 54-25 victory on Dec. 6 in Verndale. The defensive effort has become a staple for the Wolverines of late. The Wolverines stifled Long Prairie-Grey Eagle the night prior and didn’t give the Pirates much room to work as they held them to 25 points.

“I thought we got after it defensively and gave a great effort overall. We made things difficult for them as much as we possibly could,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “There are a lot of different girls stepping up and knowing their roles. They are doing whatever it takes to help the team win and when you have that, good things happen.”

The Wolverines were led by Madison Carsten on offense. The ninth grader continues to develop her game and has become one of the key offensive weapons for the Wolverines. She finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. However, it was the team defense, that really sparked the offense, which was a point that Carsten emphasized after the game.

“I thought we came out really aggressive on defense and got after all the dead balls, which really got our intensity going,” Carsten said. “It just kept us going. Everyone just gets after, who they have and it makes them frustrated. It gets us ahead with the momentum.”

Cresap was really happy with the energy from the bench in the contest. He said the girls are buying in and realizing their roles on the team.

“The girls coming off the bench gave a lot of energy. A girl like Hailey Wiederich had a great game for us,” Cresap said. “She (Wiederich) just brings it all of the time. She knows her role and was scrappin out there. She was getting deflections, getting rebounds and doing whatever it takes to help the team. That’s what we have from people across the line up.”

The Wolverines raced out to a 7-0 lead in the early going, but Verndale rallied back and cut the lead down to two points. However, Carsten sparked another Wadena-DC run with five straight points, before MacKenzie Carsten added five in a row of her own. The 10-0 run stretched the lead and it was one the Wolverines would not relinquish.

“This year we have really come out with a lot of intensity,” Madison Carsten said. “We have worked extra hard in practice and in games to push us further and keep us going.”

The Wolverines stretched the lead out to 26-11 at the half and continued to keep the pressure on defensively on the Pirates in the second half.

One of the players that’s been keying the offense and playing strong defense has been the quiet but steady Madison Packer. The sophomore guard helped the Wolverines get into their offense and was strong defensively in the game.

“She (Packer) is so steady and so solid,” Cresap said. “We talk about that all the time. She is one of those dream players you want to coach. She listens all the time. She is never distracted and if she will make an error, she will put it in the past and make the next play. She doesn’t care about stats and just loves being a part of the team. She loves doing whatever it takes to help the team win. She is a leader by example. She doesn’t talk very much, but she is someone the other girls can look too for her work ethic and it’s good to have.”

Kennedy Gravelle and MacKenzie Carsten added eight points each in the win, while Lauryn Gravelle finished with seven.

Melissa Hammer and Madison Schmitz led the way for Verndale with six points each. Tess Jones added five points in the loss.

The Wolverines improved their season mark to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines will host New York Mills on Dec. 10 for their 2019-20 home opener. The Wolverines and the Eagles tip off at 6 p.m. as part of a girls/boys doubleheader at the Wadena-DC High School Gymnasium.





WDC 26 28--54

VER 11 14--25

WDC-Kylie Collins 2, Madison Carsten 16, Madison Packer 3, Hailey Wiederich 4, Kennedy Gravelle 8, MacKenzie Carsten 8, Lauryn Gravelle 7, Laura Krause 4, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 2, K. Gravelle, Mac. Carsten 2. Free Throws: 11-14. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None

VER-Madison Schmitz 6, Joelle Bounds 4, Kaliyah Brownlow 2, Tess Jones 5, Reagen Ludovissie 2, Melissa Hammer 6

3-pointers: none. Free Throws: 5-14. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



