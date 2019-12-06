Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kevin Tumberg said at the beginning of the season, defense would be a key for the Wolverines in 2019-20. The Wolverines showcased they can defend in slowing down Long Prairie-Grey Eagle when they picked up a 59-46 victory over the Thunder.

In the past, when the Wolverines were cold from the field, the opposition was able to take advantage. Fortunately, for the Wolverines, that wasn’t the case in their first home game of the season on Dec. 5.

“We battled hard. We have struggled with finding wins in the past when we didn’t shoot very well,” Tumberg said. “This team kept believing and working hard on the defensive end and made it happen. It’s a great lesson for this team to understand that we don’t have to shoot the lights out to be competitive.”

The Wolverines were just 35 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc in the win. While the Thunder shot 41 percent from the field, the Wolverines forced 14 turnovers and dominated on the glass. The Wolverines out-rebounded the Thunder 40-23 in the victory.

Bereket Loer led all scorers with 20 points. He hit four of the team’s seven 3-pointers in the win. Lucas Hinojos hit the other three to finish with nine points.

Cooper Folkestad was a force inside for the Wolverines. The forward grabbed 15 rebounds, nine on the defensive glass, while finishing with 14 points.

Aiden Larson and Payton Rondestvedt were strong on the glass as well for Wadena-DC when they both grabbed nine rebounds.

The Wolverines return home for a Park Region Conference battle when they take on New York Mills on Dec. 10. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the girls basketball game.

The Wolverines hope to avenge a pair of defeats to the Eagles from a season ago. The Eagles defeated Wadena-DC 69-42 and 77-61 in their two meetings. The Eagles are 1-1 on the young season with a 101-93 victory over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and a 77-70 defeat to Mahnomen/Waubun.

WDC 26 33--59

LPGE 25 21--46

WDC- Bereket Loer 20, Lucas Hinojos 9, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 4, Payton Rondestvedt 8, Zach Shaw 2, Cooper Folkestad 14.

3-pointers: Loer 4, Hinojos 3. Free Throws: 10-21. Team Fouls: 7. Fouled Out: None.

LPGE-Pedro Jimenez 5, Ryan Marcyes 3, Joseph Mena 9, Lance Larson 15, Ian Langford 14

3-pointers: Jimenez, Mena, Larson 3. Free Throws: 1-4. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



