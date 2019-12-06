The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team wasted little time in taking control of its 71-31 victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder on Dec. 5 in Long Prairie. The Wolverines built up a huge first half lead and never looked back on their way to the 40-point road win.

"(It was a) good team win tonight," Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. "Everybody up and down the line up contributed something positive for the team. (We) made some great effort plays and most importantly, made plays for each other tonight."

The Wolverines used a balanced attack with three players in double figures and nine players recording points in the win. Kennedy Gravelle led all scorers with 16 points, while Madison Carsten added 15. MacKenzie Carsten poured in 10 points as well for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines were strong on defense, limiting the Thunder throughout the contest. The Wolverines held the Thunder to just 31 points, 18 of them coming in the first half.

Hannah Middendorf led the way for the Thunder. She finished with 15 points in the loss.

The Wolverines are now 2-2 on the season and head to Verndale as they continue their extended road trip to start the 2019-20 season. The Pirates are 0-1 in Park Region Conference play, dropping a 65-24 decision to New York Mills. The Pirates swept the season series with the Wolverines last season, winning a pair of low scoring contests, 43-31 and 38-28. The two teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in Verndale.

WDC 42 29--71

LPGE 18 13--31

WDC- Kylie Collins 2, Madison Carsten 15, Grace Gallant 4, Kennedy Gravelle 16, Kaylin Lupkes 4, MacKenzie Carsten 10, Lauryn Gravelle 9, Laura Krause 8, Nevada Schulz 3

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 3, K. Gravelle 2, Mac. Carsten 2. Free Throws: 6-8. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

LPGE- Hannah Middendorf 15, Emily Weber 2, Diana Salazar 8, Amber Miller 2, Itzel Salazar 2, Kaitlin Welters 2

3-pointers:Middendorf. Free Throws: 2-9. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



