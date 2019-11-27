PINE RIVER — Kennedy Gravelle scored eight of her 26 points in overtime as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 72-69 Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Gravelle drained corner threes from both sides of the floor in overtime and Lauryn Gravelle’s clutch free throws iced the game for Wolverines who led most of the way.

“It was an incredible game on both sides,” Wolverines head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Both teams making shots down the stretch. We would take a lead and then they would take a lead. It was just so back and forth. I have never been a part of a game so exciting and so even.”

The Tigers struggled shooting the ball all night. They nearly doubled the Wolverines in shot attempts thanks to offensive rebounding and defensive pressure creating turnovers. However, PRB only managed to shoot 31% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

“Some of those shots were really easy shots,” Tigers head coach Randy Schwegel said. “We just don’t focus and concentrate when we go up with the ball and it might be too easy and we think it is going in. It doesn’t happen that way, you know. You got to focus on every shot whether it is a 3-point shot or it’s a 3-foot shot.”

The Wolverines held a slim 30-28 lead at the half thanks to their balanced attack against Pine River-Backus’s zone defense. Freshman Madison Carsten scored eight of her 10 points in the first half mostly off free throws.

It was Kennedy Gravelle who came alive in the second half, scoring 21 points in the second half and overtime to will her team to victory.

On the other side, Jamie Johnson came alive for the Tigers and scored all 10 of her points in the second half off the bench.

PR-B took a slim 52-50 lead with 4:34 remaining. The Wolverines were poised and found the soft spots in the Tigers’ zone and regained the lead 58-57 thanks to another Kennedy Gravelle basket.

PR-B’s Olivia Adkins came off a Ramsey Tulenchik screen and nailed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go in regulation to give the Tigers a two-point lead.

The Tigers continued their full-court pressure despite clinging to a 60-58 lead late. Madison Carsten was fouled in the backcourt and knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 60 with seven seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Tigers won the overtime tip and Sidney Lodge buried a three to give PR-B an early advantage in the extra frame.

However, Kennedy Gravelle buried a triple of her own to knot the game 63-63. The Tigers clanked a couple more 3-pointers and Kennedy Gravelle sank another three to make it 68-63.

“I just kind of would sneak behind, they kind of ran a zone, and I tried to sneak behind them,” Kennedy Gravelle said. “We had a couple of other girls who are offensive threats get the ball and they thought they were going to hit those shots and that left me wide open. It helps to have players who are offensive threats as well who can help get me open.”

Johnson hit a layup and was fouled, but missed the free throw that would have tied the game at 70. Lauryn Gravelle grabbed the missed free throw and was fouled immediately. She made both free throws to make it 72-69.

Adkins, who nailed the big three in regulation, missed the three that would have tied the game as time expired.

The Wolverines shot 17-24 from the free throw line, but made all six of their free throws in the overtime period to ice the game away.

“We were knocking them down,” Cresap said. “I cannot give enough credit to the girls for just having the confidence to go up to the line and knock them all down. Under intense and high-pressure situations that’s tough.”

Kennedy Gravelle led all scorers with 26 for W-DC. Emma Barchus scored 16 for PR-B, including 13 in the first half. Sidney Lodge scored 15 points with a pair of triples for the Tigers. Mackenzie Carsten, Madison Carsten and Laura Krause all scored in double figures for the Wolverines who claimed their first win of the season.

“It’s a big win for us,” Cresap said. “Especially against a really good program like Pine River. To come out here and beat them on their home floor, it’s huge. We have been putting a lot of work in and have had some great practices. To see it pay off a bit is cool.”

WDC 30 28 12 -- 72

PRB 28 30 9 -- 69

WDC-Madison Carsten 10, Hailey Wiederich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 26, Madison Packer 5, Mackenzie Carsten 11, Lauryn Gravelle 6, Laura Krause 12.

PRB-Sidney Lodge 15, Olivia Adkins 10, Clarie Dahl 6, Jamie Johnson 10, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 16, Ramsey Tulenchik 4.



