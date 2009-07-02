A balanced offensive attack and an adjustment on defense allowed the Staples-Motley Cardinals to earn a 64-47 season-opening victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Nov. 21 in girls basketball.

The Cardinals made a halftime adjustment and switched to a zone defense, which sent the Wolverines into a funk. Wadena-DC was unable to shoot the Cardinals out of the zone and went cold in the second half. The Wolverines were unable to get one of their 16 3-point attempts to drop in the loss, which ended up being the difference in the game.

“I thought we competed hard and played hard. The effort was there,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “We took care of the ball better than we did last year. Ultimately, they started packing the paint and started to make us shoot. Unfortunately, we couldn’t knock anything down. Credit to Staples-Motley, they came and played hard. They got us. They were aggressive from the get-go. They were able to drive, and they were able to shoot. They played well.”

The Cardinals had four players finish in double digits with Kaitlyn Smith finishing with a game-high of 17 points. Tabetha Allen finished with 13, while Alix Peterson added 12. Elizabet Danilyuk finished with 10 for the Cardinals as well.

The Wolverines started the second half on a mini run to cut the Cardinals’ to one point, but the switch to a zone changed the game for both teams.

“Ultimately, that is what did it. They packed the paint and went to a 2-3 zone and forced us to hit some shots,” Cresap said. “We just couldn’t get them out of it. We just didn’t hit any shots and didn’t hit any shots. That was the difference maker.”

Following Wadena-DC’s mini run to start the second half, Staples-Motley used a 9-0 run to take control of the game. Allen had five points during the run, including a key 3-pointer. The Cardinals used the 3-pointer early to take control of the game in the first half when Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The Cardinals had success inside and were able to hit from the outside, opening the floor in the win.

“Allen is pretty tough and pretty good. She can do a lot of things. She can drive it, and she ended up hitting the outside shot, too,” Cresap said. “They played well. They had a good game plan. We were undisciplined at times with helping too much, helping off of shooters when you have to stay home. They capitalized on those mistakes that we made.”

The Wolverines were unable to gain the momentum back from their quick run to start the second half. The Cardinals maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half, closing with a 14-point win.

Kennedy Gravelle led the way for Wadena-DC. She finished with 15 points, while Madison Carsten finished with 14 points. However, the Wolverines struggled to find scoring outside of those two players in the game. Despite the loss, Cresap took away some positives from the season-opening contest, but found some things they will need to work on.

“Madison Carsten did some good things for us. She was aggressive and looking for her shot. She will be a key player for us, and she has already taken a big step in this game. I think she will continue to get better and better,” Cresap said. “Kennedy is getting better in the post and she is getting more and more comfortable. She is continuing to get more and more aggressive and being a versatile player. We have to find some depth and some girls off our bench, who will give us some solid minutes and not have them build any leads.”

Madison Packer, MacKenzie Carsten and Lauryn Gravelle finished with four points each in the game for Wadena-DC.

The Cardinals start the season 1-0, while the Wolverines drop to 0-1. The Wolverines return to action with a trip to Pine River-Backus on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.





WDC 28 19--47

SM 33 31--64

WDC- Madison Carsten 14, Madison Packer 4, Corra Endres 2, Hailey Wiedrich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 15, MacKenzie Carsten 4, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 2.

3-pointers: none. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None. Free Throws: 9-11.

S-M-Kaila Erbe 1, Haley Cichos 7, Kaitlyn Smith 17, Alix Peterson 12, Elizabeth Danilyuk 10,Tabetha Allen 13, Bella Martin 4.

3-pointers: Cichos 2, Smith 3, Danilyuk, Allen. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None. Free Throws: 11-20.



