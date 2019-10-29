The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team kicks the 2019-20 season off with a familiar foe when they take on former Mid-State Conference rival Staples-Motley in Staples on Nov. 21.

The contest marks the first game in year two of the Jordan Cresap era with the Wolverines. The Wolverines finished the 2018-19 season with an 8-19 record overall, which included a 64-61 overtime defeat to Staples-Motley in Cresap's coaching debut. Cresap said the first week of practice has been good, and it's nice to be onto year No. 2.

"It's very nice to have a year under our belts together as we are able to be more efficient with our practices," Cresap said. "The girls are bringing a lot of energy, effort and enthusiasm to practice which makes it enjoyable."

The Wolverines return four starters from last year's team in the form of Kennedy Gravelle, Mackenzie Carsten, Lauryn Gravelle and Madison Packer. They will be joined by experienced players in Madison Carsten, Laura Krause, Hailey Wiederich, Nevada Schulz and a group of sophomore players that will add to the team's depth, according to Cresap.

Offensively, the Wolverines hope to continue to gel and mesh as a team this season, according to Cresap. He added the roles will be more defined and they should have better balance and depth.

"We hope to improve our outside shooting which will open up things for our posts inside," Cresap said. "We will need to take better care of the ball and limit our turnovers."

On the defensive side of the ball, Cresap said the team's ability to contain the drive at all points will be a huge factor in their success. He added in order for them to maximize their potential; they will need to improve on the glass.

In last year's game with Staples-Motley, the Cardinals turned a 31-22 deficit into a 64-61 victory in overtime. The Cardinals outscored the Wolverines 33-24 in the second half. Alix Peterson finished with 19 points, while Jenna Dvorak added 17 points for the Cardinals.

Cresap said the Wolverines were poor on the boards, which allowed the Cardinals back into the game.

"We gave up a lot of second chance points, which was the difference in the game," Cresap said. "We need to put forth a much better effort on the boards to put ourselves in a position to win the game."

Cresap said the Cardinals return a lot of experience from last year's team.

"They have some size and some shooters on the perimeter," Cresap said. "Their coach is also in his second year, so they will be more in tune with their system and style of play as well. We lost to them in overtime last year, so it will be a tough opening match up for us."

The Wolverines hope to avenge that loss when they take to the court on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.