Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wolverines excel in the classroom

    By Jason Groth on Mar 13, 2019 at 3:08 p.m.
    The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team captured the Section 8AA Academic Championship and the State Championship. Photo courtesy of Rex Studio

    While the season has come to an end for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team, the hard-work and accolades continues to roll in for the Wolverines.

    Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball head coach Jordan Cresap announced to his team that the Wolverines were the Section 8AA Academic Champion and overall State Champion in the classroom.

    "This is a group that's as well rounded as they come," Cresap said. "All of them are heavily involved with school through many different sports and activities. This academic achievement is that much more impressive, considering all of the responsibilities these kids have."

    The Wolverines are not only the Section 8AA Academic Champion, but they are the overall state champion, regardless of class size. The Wolverines posted a 3.954 grade point average. Heritage Christian Academy was the Class A champion with a 3.948, while Big Lake was the Class AAA champion with a 3.88 gpa. Cretin Derham-Hall posted a 3.87 to become the Class AAAA champion.

    "Their (the WDC girls basketball team) hard work and dedication is unmatched," Cresap said. "They represent WDC perfectly both on and off the court. What an honor for them to be academic state champs."

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballWadena-Deer Creek Girls BasketballAcademic Champions
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
    randomness