Wolverines excel in the classroom

Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball head coach Jordan Cresap announced to his team that the Wolverines were the Section 8AA Academic Champion and overall State Champion in the classroom.

"This is a group that's as well rounded as they come," Cresap said. "All of them are heavily involved with school through many different sports and activities. This academic achievement is that much more impressive, considering all of the responsibilities these kids have."

The Wolverines are not only the Section 8AA Academic Champion, but they are the overall state champion, regardless of class size. The Wolverines posted a 3.954 grade point average. Heritage Christian Academy was the Class A champion with a 3.948, while Big Lake was the Class AAA champion with a 3.88 gpa. Cretin Derham-Hall posted a 3.87 to become the Class AAAA champion.

"Their (the WDC girls basketball team) hard work and dedication is unmatched," Cresap said. "They represent WDC perfectly both on and off the court. What an honor for them to be academic state champs."