Osakis ends Wadena-DC's season

“That loss fueled us,” Osakis junior guard Luke Imdieke said. “We wanted a perfect season. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we came back and worked harder.”

The hard work paid off in the first half when the Silverstreaks jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first eight minutes. Even with the first half domination, head coach Matt Hoelscher still thought his guys could’ve played better.

“I still thought our start was slow,” Hoelscher said. “We missed some open shots and did some uncharacteristic things. Eventually, we started getting out in transition, which was our goal from the get up.”

When Osakis found its rhythm, they couldn’t miss an open three-pointer. The Silverstreaks banged home eight of their 14 total triples in the first half. Six different players in red jerseys hit from deep.

“We all have trust in each other,” Imdieke said. “We know what we can do. We can all hit the three. If one person gets hot, we all feel that. Shooting is contagious for us.”

Osakis took a 41-16 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the intermission, WDC did not go away without a fight. They started the half on a 5-0 run. After getting outscored by 25 points in the first half, they only lost the second half by a margin of two.

“It all starts with their head coach,” Hoelscher said. “Kevin (Trumberg) is a great guy and he gets a lot out of his players. He’s a good role model for them. They want to play and not give up and that’s the heart of a true team.”

Dawson Lupkes and Cooper Folkestad led the Wolverines with 11 points each, while Bereket Loer ended the game with eight points.

When the clock hit zero, Osakis had 12 players record points. Junior guard Daniel Savageau led the Silverstreaks with 17 points. Fifteen of his points came from three-pointers.

The Silverstreaks can win games with their offense, but their defense is what stands out.

“According to ‘Minnesota-Scores’ we gave up the least amount of points in 2A all season,” Hoelscher said. “We thrive off that. It’s about discipline – not always going for blocked shots. We make sure we get through ball screens and getting help on the sides. It’s a team game playing defense and all five guys have to get locked in and communicate.”

Pending the incoming snow storm, Osakis is set to play the three seed in the North subsection, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (18-9), at Concordia College-Moorhead on Saturday night. The Rebels beat Warroad Thursday night 75-62.

“Hopefully it doesn’t snow,” Hoelscher said with a laugh, “DGF has a lot of guys who are fast and can shoot. We definitely will have to guard the three point line. We are going to have to contain guys who are going to try to get to the rim. It will be a huge test for us.”

Saturday will be the first meeting between the Silverstreaks and the Rebels this season.

“We are ready,” Imdieke said. “We have to keep working, stay focused and keep grinding.”

WDC 16 29 - 45

OSAKIS 41 31 - 72

OSK-Jonathan Lara 6, Brandon Boogaad 10, Kobie Lara 6, Daniel Savageau 17, Luke Imdieke 9, Carter Grove 5, Luke Staloch 4, Owen Rajdl 6, Carter Rost 2, Bauer Klimek 3, Kellen Anderson 2, Brady Mages 2

3-pointers: Lara 2, Imdieke, Grove, Rajdl 2, Klimek, Savageau 5. Free Throws: 6-7. Team Fouls: 13 Fouled Out: None.

WDC-Dawson Lupkes 9, Cade Kapphan 2, Bereket Loer 7, Aiden Larson 2, Cooper Folkestad 11, Tony Kreklau 2, Payton Rondestvedt 3, Lucas Hinojos 5, Zach Shaw 2

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos, Lupkes 2. Free Throws: 5-7. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None.