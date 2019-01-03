Pillager's late run extends Wadena-DC's skid

It marked the fifth straight defeat for the Wolverines, dropping the Wolverines to 2-7 overall. The Wolverines struggled out of the gate and then went cold late in the second half after battling their way back into the game.

Carson Vanvickle led the way for the Huskies with 15 points. Ty Swenson finished with 11 points as well for Pillager. The Huskies were able to capitalize on Wadena-DC turnovers in the contest. The Wolverines turned the ball over 28 times. The turnovers have been a troubling trend for the Wadena-DC offense during the young season.

Dawson Lupkes led the Wolverines with 12 points, while Bereket Loer and Payton Rondestvedt added nine points each. Cooper Folkestad finished with eight points.

Rondestvedt and Folkestad were monsters on the glass for the Wolverines. Rondestvedt grabbed 11 boards, while Folkestad had 10 while helping the Wolverines to a 41-28 advantage on the glass.

The Huskies built up a 14-3 lead in the first half on the Wolverines, but a defensive switch gave the Wolverines some success as they went to a zone. The zone defense frustrated Pillager a bit in the first half as Wadena-DC worked the deficit to five at one point in the first half. Pillager closed the half with a bucket by Vanvickle, giving the Huskies a 31-23 lead at the break.

The Wolverines started to attack inside, which opened things up for them on the outside in the second half. Lucas Hinojos and Loer hit back-to-back 3-pointers, which was followed by a bucket from Cooper Folkestad, which cut the lead to 40-38. However, a 3-pointer by Swenson changed the momentum for the Huskies. After a pair of free throws from Cade Kapphahn, the Huskies went on a game-sealing 10-0 run. The Huskies stretched the lead out to 16 before Wadena-DC scored four straight points for the final deficit of 12 points.

The Wolverines were 31 percent from the field and were five of 24 from the 3-point line, while the Huskies were 37 percent from the field and six of 18 from the 3-point line.

The Wolverines dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the Park Region Conference. Pillager improved to 4-4 and 2-1 in the conference.

The Wolverines return to action with a pair of road games. They travel to Menahga on Jan. 8 and Sebeka on Jan. 11.

PIL 31 29--60

WDC 23 25--48

PIL-Judah Beard 3, Luke Woidyla 6, Carson Vanvickle 15, Ty Swenson 11, Jack Bentson 7, Eli Shingledecker 8, Spencer Schaefer 8, AJ Gratke 2

3-pointers: Beard, Shingledecker 2, Swenson 3. Free Throws: 8-14. Team Fouls: 20 Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 9, Lucas Hinojos 3, Dawson Lupkes 12, Cade Kapphahn 3, Zach Shaw 4, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Cooper Folkestad 8

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos, Lupkes 3. Free Throws: 11-18 Team Fouls: 14 Fouled Out: None