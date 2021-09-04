In a night of wishing for better, the Bluffton Braves lost to the Sartell Muskies 11-1 on Sept. 3.

With a quick lead, the Muskies held to their strengths with six runs in the third inning. The Braves came out of the zeroes with a run in the fifth inning.

In their fourth consecutive state tournament, the Braves pushed hard as the runs and hits came slow. And while the rain kept the field just slippery enough for easy sliding into the bases, the drizzle wasn’t the only mood dampening moment. After an upset in the fourth inning, the Braves scrambled to figure out which player the umpire was throwing out as the called out player, Justin Dykoff, was in the batting cage. Jake Dykoff was tossed for his calls to the umpire.

The Muskies used the slipperiness to their advantage with two bunts that drove out first baseman Wyatt Hamann to continue their lead throughout the third inning. The Braves hopes of making a comeback were dashed as the Muskies pulled a seven point lead that only climbed.

The tournament continues over the weekend with games in Chaska and Waconia. The championship game will be on Monday, Sept. 6 at noon.