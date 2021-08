How sweet it is as the Bluffton Braves move on to the Sweet 16 of state amateur baseball action later this week after defeating the Carver Black Sox 3-1 on Sunday, Aug. 29, in Chaska.

Jake Dykhoff was the winning pitcher with a complete game on the hill. Braves next play Sartell muskies at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, in Waconia.

Sartell reaches the Braves after defeating the Wanamingo Jacks on Sunday 4-1.