The Bluffton Braves travel to Chaska this weekend where they take on the Carver Black Sox at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, in the 2021 Class C State Tournament.

The Carver Black Sox defeated the Bird Island Bullfrogs with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory last weekend. The winner in Sunday's game moves on to play Friday, Sept. 3, in Waconia.

The area's other local team, the Midway Snurdbirds fell to the Watertown Red Devils 7-3 on Aug. 21, ending their excellent season.

Following their earning the No. 1 seed with a win over Midway by forfeit on August 14, Bluffton took on three draftees to help them continue on in the tournament. They include Derin Gaudette and Logan Small, both of New York Mills and Isaac Tellers of Nimrod.

The Class C Tournament is held in Chaska, Hamburg and Waconia with the championship game to be played on Labor Day.