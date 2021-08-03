The Perham Pirates doubled up their efforts and overcame the Verndale Bison 5-2 in a regular season finale over the weekend.

Maddux Kovash was the winning pitcher pitching seven innings and allowing one run on seven hits.

With a win over Verndale, Perham heads into playoffs in the No. 4 spot in the Hi-10 section. The team improves its overall record to 6-7 on the season. They'll open the Region 14C playoffs against Wolf Lake in a play-in game at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, evening at Krueger Field in Perham.

Meanwhile, Verndale sits in the No. 6 spot in the Lakes and Pines league and is set to play No. 4 Park Rapids at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 in Deer Creek.

The Region 14C Tournament features teams such as Perham, Deer Creek, Bluffton, Nimrod and Verndale with the games being held in Perham and Deer Creek.

VER 000 100 010---2 8 2

PER 000 310 01x---5 5 0

WP: Maddux Kovash

7 inn 1R 5H 4K 1BB

S: Chas Melvin

2 inn 1R 2H 4K 1HBP

LP: Brian Hinzmann

3.1 inn 3R 2H 3K