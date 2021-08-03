Though they were beaten by Deer Creek 6-3 over the weekend, Bluffton Braves take the No. 1 seed for Hi-10 and are set for playoff action this Saturday.

The Shockers and Braves met for the final in Bluffton Sunday, Aug. 1. Bluffton had no trouble getting on base, but could not bring enough guys home to overcome the Deer Creek advance. Dustin Geiser was the losing pitcher for Bluffton giving up six hits and six runs. Jake Dykhoff stepped in to allow one hit and no runs.

With Bluffton in the No. 1 spot, Deer Creek claims the No. 3 spot behind New York Mills in Hi-10 action.

Teams will stay busy with playoffs Friday - Sunday in Perham and Deer Creek.

First off is No. 6 Verndale taking on No. 4 Park Rapids at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, in Deer Creek. At the same time in Perham, Hi-10 No. 4 Perham takes on Lakes Pines No. 5 Wolf Lake. Winners from those games advance to play No. 1 Bluffton and No. 1 Nimrod on at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Deer Creek plays Midway at 1 p.m. Saturday in Deer Creek.