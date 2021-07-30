SACRED HEART — After winning four in a row to enter the Legion State Tournament, Wadena-Deer Creek continued their winning ways by earning a 2-0 win over Luverne in the opening game Friday, July 30.

Prized WDC pitcher Josh Dykhoff threw for seven scoreless innings and notched 13 strikeouts. As a team, guys were able to find their way to the bases through the dense smoke.

"We got guys in scoring position almost every inning," coach Justin Dykhoff said. "It just took a clutch hit to get across home plate."

Only one error for the team sure helped hold off any Luverne advances.

Josh Dykhoff was able to get two hits in the game. Connor Davis got an RBI single. Isaac Hamman and Chase Nordlund each had hits as well.

The team hopes to bring their best against Atwater tomorrow at 5 p.m. Coach Dykhoff said Atwater brings a lefty who can throw well into the 80-plus mph zone. He believes they just need to get a run put away to get momentum onto the championship game on Sunday.

Dykhoff said field conditions at Sacred Heart are great. Air conditions were less great as they kept the lights on for the 9:30 a.m. game to cut through the smoky haze.

Here's a look at the remainder of the schedule at the tournament:

Saturday

Consolation semifinals: 9 a.m./11:30 p.m.

Consolation championship: 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals: 5 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Third-place game: 11 a.m.

Championship game: 1:30 p.m.

The D-II state champion will play in the Division II Central Plains Regional Tournament on Aug. 6-8 at Waupun, Wisc.. Teams from Kansas, Nevada, North Dakota and Wisconsin will also compete in the region tournament.