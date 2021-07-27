The Wadena American Legion baseball team is advancing to the Division II state tournament following four wins at the northeast substate tournament

The team defeated Eveleth 9-4; Virginia 3-1 in 10 innings; Aitkin 8-0; then to prove themselves again, they beat Aitkin once more 6-0. Games were played in Marble and Nashwauk.

It was a near perfect performance from the eyes of coach Justin Dykhoff.

"Combined we only had one error in four games," Dykhoff said. He praised the teams defense as being able to hold off the other teams.

Looking forward, the team travels to the state tournament at Sacred Heart to take on Luverne in the first game at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 30. Win or lose, the team will play again Saturday. The champions will be determined on Sunday.

To win will take the best efforts from the pitchers, Dykhoff said.

"Pitching is going to win this tournament," he added.

Wadena could face other teams including Minnewaska, Atwater, Roseau, Holy Family, La Crescent and Sacred Heart/Maccray.