The Bluffton Braves swept the Perham Pirates in a Hi-10 doubleheader Friday, July 16, at Krueger Field in Perham, winning 9-5 and 7-2.

The first game was scoreless until the third inning, when Bluffton scored four runs. Perham answered in the fourth inning with three runs to close the gap. The Braves added another run in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to break the game open. The Pirates rallied in the seventh inning, adding two runs, but it wasn't enough to come back.

Payton Rondestvedt, Wyatt Hamann, and Cody Geiser had two hits apiece for the Braves, while Carter Mulcahy and Chris Ruther had two hits apiece for the Pirates in the contest.

Jake Dykhoff was the winning pitcher for the Braves, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven in six innings before being relieved by Kevin Tumberg, who gave up one hit and two runs while striking out one batter in one inning of relief. Eric Hendrickx took the loss for the Pirates, giving up nine runs and striking out two batters in six-plus innings before Mulcahy took the mound in relief.

With momentum on their side, the Braves won the second game as well, which was a make-up game between the two teams.

Bluffton scored a run in the second, third, and fourth innings before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. Perham scored its two runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Josh Dykhoff and Justin Dykhoff had two hits apiece in the second game for the Braves, and Mulcahy contributed two hits for the Pirates.

Dustin Geiser was the winning pitcher for the Braves, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out six in seven innings pitched. Chris Ruther took the loss for the Pirates, allowing three runs in five innings.

The Bluffton Braves are 12-2 overall, while the Pirates have a season record of 4-6.

Braves 9, Pirates 5 (Game 1)

WP-Jake Dykhoff (BLU)

LP-Eric Hendrickx (PER)

BLU-Tom Tellers 1-3; Cody Geiser 2-3; Jake Dykhoff 1-5; Justin Dykhoff 1-4, HR; Kyle Dykhoff 1-3; Wyatt Hamann 2-4; Payton Rondestvedt 2-4, HR; Preston Warren 1-3

PER-Gabe Pankonin 1H, 1R; Jace Kovash 1R; Carter Mulcahy 2H, 1R, 1RBI; Dawson Stevens 1H; Maddux Kovash 1R, 3BB; Chris Ruther 2H, 1R, 2RBI; Eric Hendrickx 1H, 1RBI

Pitching

BLU-Jake Dykhoff 6IP, 5H, 3R, 7K; Kevin Tumberg 1IP, 1H, 2R, 1K; PER-Eric Hendrickx 6IP, 9R, 2K; Carter Mulcahy 1IP

Braves 7, Pirates 2 (Game 2)

WP-Dustin Geiser (BLU)

LP-Chris Ruther (PER)

BLU-Tom Tellers 1-2, HR; Cody Barthel 1-2; Payton Rondestvedt 1-3; Justin Dykhoff 2-3; Josh Dykhoff 1-3; Kyle Dykhoff 2-4; Wyatt Hamann 1-3; Gabe Geiser 1-3; Skylar Mursu 1-3

PER-Jace Kovash 1H, 1R; Carter Mulcahy 2H, 1R; Maddux Kovash 1H; Dawson Stevens 1H

Pitching

BLU-Dustin Geiser 7IP, 5H, 2R, 6K; PER-Chris Ruther 5IP, 3R