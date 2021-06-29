The Wadena-Deer Creek legion baseball team swept Staples in a doubleheader Monday, June 28, winning the first game 9-6 and the second game 6-2.

Wadena-Deer Creek got off to a hot start in the first game, according to coach Justin Dykhoff. “Scoring seven runs in the first inning was huge for our momentum.”

Evan Lunde and Josh Dykhoff both had a multi-hit game, including a home run by Dykhoff. Tony Kreklau, Connor Davis, Isaac Hamann, Zach Shaw, and Tyson Barthes each had a hit as well. Six players had at least one RBI in the game.

Carson Kern started on the mound for WDC. He gave up six runs and two hits over one and two-thirds innings, walking four and striking out one.

Relieving Kern from the bullpen was Chase Nordlund, who pitched five and two-thirds innings and gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out six batters to earn the win.

In game two, Evan Lunde made his first start and threw great on the mound, according to Dykhoff. Lunde gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits and struck out one over two and one-third innings. Lleyten Pettit shut the door in relief to pick up the win. He allowed one hit and struck out three over two and two-thirds innings.

Pettit was also productive at the plate, notching 3 RBI for the team. Payton Rondestvedt also had a multi-hit game, and Dykhoff, Nordlund, Daris, Shaw, Pettit, and Kern all had one hit.

Coach Dykhoff was happy with the wins. “It was great to see us collect a two-game sweep over Staples to improve to 5-1 this summer.”

WDC’s next game is in Park Rapids Wednesday, July 7.