No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek was eliminated from the Class AA state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 15, with a 3-1 loss to No. 5 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the quarterfinal round at Putz Field in St. Cloud.

Josh Dykhoff started on the mound for the Wolverines, and he had a shut out going until the fourth inning, when the Bulldogs put up two runs and took the lead. PEM's Matthew Keller led off the fourth for the Bulldogs with a double. Dykhoff struck out the next batter, Luke Stevens, before giving up an RBI double to Jameson Brinkman. PEM's Baden Fenton singled, moving Brinkman to third base. Dykhoff then walked Christian Tentis, and Brinkman scored on a passed ball, putting the Bulldogs up by two runs. Dykhoff struck out the last two batters to end the inning, but not before the Bulldogs took a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game.

PEM added one more run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Dykhoff walked Brock Martinez, and Stevens drove him in on an RBI single before Dykhoff managed to get out of the inning.

Payton Rondestvedt took the mound in relief for the Wolverines in the sixth inning, and Dykhoff moved to catcher. With one out, Rondestvedt walked Tentis before striking out Derek Boyum and Conner Schumacher to end the inning.

The Wolverines attempted to come back in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Carson Kern led off with a walk, and Tony Kreklau advanced him to second base on a fielder's choice ground out. Dykhoff then hit an RBI double, driving in Kern for the Wolverines only run of the game. Rondestvedt and Connor Davis then struck out to end the inning.

Rondestvedt pitched a quick seventh inning for WDC. PEM's Jason Feils and Keller both ground out, and Rondestvedt struck out Martinez to end the inning for the Bulldogs and give the Wolverines one more chance to come back, which looked like a possibility when Isaac Hamann hit a one-out single after Zach Shaw popped out. Corbett Wensmann then struck out, and the game ended when Evan Lunde struck out on a called third strike, stranding Hamann at first base.

Dykhoff led the Wolverines at the plate, garnering two hits and driving in one run. Kern and Hamann had the other two hits in the game for WDC.

The Wolverines ended the season with a record of 25-4.

Bulldogs 3, Wolverines 1

RHE

PEM 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 - 3 6 1

WDC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 4 0

WP-Conner Schumacher (PEM)

LP-Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 2-3, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3; Carson Kern 1-1, 1R

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 5IP, 6H, 3R, 3BB, 9K; Payton Rondestvedt 2IP, 1BB, 3K; PEM-Conner Schumacher 6.6IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 12K