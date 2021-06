The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines shut out the Perham Yellowjackets 5-0 in the Section 8AA tournament Thursday, June 10, in Deer Creek.

The win means the Wolverines and Yellowjackets will face each other for the section title and a trip to the state tournament Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m. in Deer Creek.

Josh Dykhoff started on the mound for the Wolverines, pitching four innings before Tony Kreklau came in to relieve him.

Check back for updates.