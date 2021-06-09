Wadena-Deer Creek played and won two playoff games Tuesday, June 8, to stay alive in their bid for the Section 8AA Championship. They trounced Thief River Falls by a score of 17-2 then battled Menahga for a 6-5 win.

The Wolverines dominated the first game against the Prowlers, putting up 20 hits in the contest. Both teams started a little slow, with TRF getting on the board first in the second inning when they scored a run. WDC answered back in the top of the fourth inning with three hits, and Thief River added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. That, however, would end the Prowlers scoring for the day.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, added four runs in the fifth inning and 10 runs in the sixth inning to close out the game. Josh Dykhoff had a good day at the plate, hitting a grand slam and going 3-5, scoring three runs and driving in five runs.

Other Wolverines with multiple hits in the game included Tony Kreklau (4-4), Payton Rondestvedt (3-5), Connor Davis (4-5), Tyson Barthel (2-4), and Carson Kern (2-4). Rondestvedt also hit a home run, drove in four runs and scored three.

Dykhoff got the win on the mound, pitching two and two-thirds innings and giving up three hits, two runs, two walks, and striking out two batters before Rondestvedt came in to relieve him. Rondestvedt pitched two and one-third innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Zach Westlund took the loss for the Prowlers. He pitched five and one-third innings, giving up nine runs off of 14 hits and striking out four batters.

With one win under their belt, the Wolverines then had to face Menahga, a team they had played just five days earlier and had defeated 10-2. This time, the contest was a little closer, but WDC came out on top by a score of 6-5 to advance to the next round of the Section 8AA playoffs.

Offensively, the Wolverines started out hot, scoring three runs in the first inning. They added a run in the third, sixth, and seventh innings. Davis hit a home run in the game, and Isaac Hamann, Evan Lunde, and Carson Kern each had two hits in the game.

Kreklau got the win for the Wolverines, pitching three and two-thirds innings and giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out four batters. The Braves were shut out through five innings, and then their bats came alive, scoring three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh inning to make the game a close one.

The Wolverines take on the Roseau Rams at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in Wadena. If they win that game, they will move on to the Section 8AA championship game against Perham.

Wolverines 17, Prowlers 2 (Game 1)

RHE

WDC 0 0 3 0 4 10 0 - 17 20 1

TRF 0 1 1 0 0 0 x - 2 5 5

WP-Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

LP-Zach Westlund (TRF)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-4, 1R; Tony Kreklau 4-4, 3R, 1RBI; Josh Dykhoff 3-5, 3R, HR, 5RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 3-5, 3R, HR 4RBI; Connor Davis 4-5, 2R, 2RBI; Isaac Hamann 1R, 1RBI; Tyson Barthel 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Evan Lunde 1-2; Corbett Wensmann 1RBI; Carson Kern 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Simon Kreklau 1R

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 2.6IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 2K; Payton Rondestvedt 2.3IP, 2H, 1BB, 4K; Zach Shaw 1IP, 1BB, 1K; TRF-Zach Westlund 5.3IP, 14H, 9R, 8ER, 4K, 1HR; Riley Manderud .3IP, 6H, 8R, 1ER, 3BB, 1HR; Morgan Rude .3IP

Wolverines 6, Braves 5 (Game 2)

RHE

WDC 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 - 6 9 2

MEN 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 - 5 6 1

WP-Tony Kreklau (WDC)

LP-Jack Pietila (MEN)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 1R; Josh Dykhoff 1-2, 1R, 1RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-4, 1RBI; Connor Davis 1-3, 1R, 1RBI; Zach Shaw 1R; Isaac Hamann 2-4, 2RBI; Evan Lunde 2-4, 1R; Carson Kern 2-3; Simon Kreklau 1R

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 3.6IP, 1H, 1BB, 4K; Connor Davis 1.6IP, 4H, 3R, 4K; Payton Rondestvedt 1.6IP, 3K; Isaac Hamann 1H, 2R, 1ER; MEN-Jack Pietila 2.3IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 1K, 1HR; Aaron Pietila 4.6IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 1K