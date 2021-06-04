Wadena-Deer Creek had its 16-game winning streak snapped by the Perham Yellowjackets, losing 4-1 Thursday, June 3, in Deer Creek.

The Wolverines were held scoreless until the fifth inning, when Josh Dykhoff drove in Tony Kreklau to get WDC's lone run in the contest. In addition to Dykhoff, Kreklau and Tyson Barthel each had a hit for the Wolverines.

Dykhoff took the loss on the mound for WDC. He pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs while walking one and striking out four batters.

The Wolverines play Thief River Falls Tuesday, June 8, at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek. The winner of that game and the winner of the Menahga/Warroad game will play in Wadena Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Yellowjackets 4, Wolverines 1

RHE

WDC 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 3 2

PER 1 1 1 1 0 0 x - 4 8 2

WP-Chas Melvin (PER)

LP-Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 1-3, 1R; Josh Dykhoff 1-3, 1RBI; Tyson Barthel 1-3

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 6IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 1BB, 4K; PER-Chas Melvin 7IP, 3H, 1R, 5BB, 7K