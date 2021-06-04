Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Menahga 10-2 in game 1 of the Section 8AA quarterfinals Thursday, June 3, in Wadena.

Payton Rondestvedt got the win on the mound for the Wolverines, giving up five hits in seven innings and striking out seven batters.

Josh Dykhoff, Connor Davis, and Rondestvedt combined to go 9-10 at the plate to lead the Wolverines offensively. Dykhoff had a double and a triple in the contest.

The win set up a rematch with Perham in the second game of the afternoon.

