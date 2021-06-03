The Wolverines continue their dominance on the mound, allowing just one hit and two runs in the contest. Four players took the mound for WDC. Payton Rondestvedt got the win, pitching two innings and striking out three batters. Josh Dykhoff also pitched two innings and struck out four batters. Zach Shaw came in for one-third of an inning, walking two batters and allowing two runs, and Connor Davis pitched the final one and one-third innings, giving up one hit and one walk and striking out one batter.

WDC's offense also got momentum going early, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding another run in the second inning. The team scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, and capped off the game with a five-run sixth inning.

Tony Kreklau led the team offensively, going 4-4 in the game with two runs and four RBIs. Davis and Isaac Hamann had three hits apiece, with Davis scoring two runs and driving in one, and Hamann scoring one run. Zach Shaw was the other Wolverine with multiple hits, going 2-4 in the game and scoring two runs.

Head coach Kyle Dykhoff was happy to get the first win and get into double elimination. Looking forward, Dykhoff said, "The competition only gets stronger as we go. We split the two games with Menahga this season and know that we need to be playing our best baseball yet moving forward."

The Wolverines are 19-2 on the season. They host Menahga, which has a 17-4 record, Thursday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. They will also play at 5 p.m.; the location will be Deer Creek if the team wins and Wadena if the team loses. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Wolverines 12, Bulldogs 2

RHE

OTC 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 1 3

WDC 2 1 0 2 2 5 - 12 14 0

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Kayne Cameron (OTC)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2-5, 2R; Tony Kreklau 4-4, 2R, 4RBI; Josh Dykhoff 1-4, 2R, 1RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-4, 1R, 2RBI; Connor Davis 3-4, 2R, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 3-4, 1R; Corbett Wensmann 2R, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 2IP, 3K; Josh Dykhoff 2IP, 4K; Zach Shaw .3IP, 2R, 2BB; Connor Davis 1.6IP, 1H, 1BB, 1K; OTC-Kayne Cameron 2IP, 6H, 3R, 1K; Lane Dilly 2IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB; Gavin Pausch 1.6IP, 5H, 7R, 4ER, 1BB