Wadena-Deer Creek scored a seventh-inning run to take the lead and earn a 4-3 victory over Perham in the last game of the regular season Thursday, May 27, in Perham.

The Wolverines had a slow start in the game offensively, scoring their first two runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Connor Davis hit a line drive single to right field, allowing Tony Kreklau to score. Payton Rondestvedt also scored in the inning on a balk by Perham pitcher Chas Melvin, tying the score at two apiece.

The Yellowjackets took the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Wolverines answered back in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Isaac Hamann hit a line drive single to right field, allowing Rondestvedt to score his second run of the game.

Wadena-Deer Creek took the lead again in the top of the seventh inning, when Zach Shaw hit a fly ball single to right field, driving in Corbett Wensmann with one out in the inning. The Yellowjackets had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh inning, but with two outs, Shaw made a great catch in center field to end the game and give the Wolverines the 4-3 win over the Yellowjackets.

Josh Dykhoff had another good night on the mound, striking out 13 batters in the game and giving up four hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings. Davis pitched one and one-third inning in relief and walked one batter.

The Wolverines end the regular season with a 18-2 record heading into the playoffs, which begin next week.

Wolverines 4, Yellowjackets 3

RHE

WDC 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 - 4 8 2

PER 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 3 4 1

WP-Connor Davis (WDC)

LP-Chas Melvin (PER)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-4, 1RBI; Tony Kreklau 1-3, 1R; Josh Dykhoff 2-4; Payton Rondestvedt 1-4, 2R; Connor Davis 1-3, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3, 1RBI; Corbett Wensmann 1-3; Evan Lunde 1R

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 5.67IP, 4H, 3R, 1ER, 4BB, 13K; Connor Davis 1.3IP, 1BB; PER-Chas Melvin 6.3IP, 8H, 4R, 7K; Caden Schossow .6IP, 1BB