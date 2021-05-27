The Wolverines' bats were hot again as they racked up 13 hits against Hawley pitcher Gavin Klevgaard in the contest. Corbett Wensmann and Josh Dykhoff led WDC with three hits apiece, while Zach Shaw, Payton Rondestvedt, and Tyson Barthel each had two hits.

The game began with a scoreless first inning for both teams. WDC got on the board in the second inning, scoring one run to take an early lead. The Wolverines added to that lead when they scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and one run in the fourth. The Nuggets were able to get on the board in the top of the fifth inning, scoring their only two runs of the game. The Wolverines answered back with another three run in the bottom of the fifth inning, clinching the 10-2 win.

Tony Kreklau was the winning pitcher in the game. He gave up just two runs off two hits over five innings, striking out two batters. Brayden Kleinke then pitched one inning of relief, in which he walked one batter, and Connor Davis closed out the game, striking out two in his inning of relief.

The Wolverines are 17-2 on the season. They travel to Perham for their final game of the regular season Thursday, May 27, at 5 p.m. at Krueger Field. Both teams have just two losses this season.

Wolverines 10, Nuggets 2

RHE

HAW 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 2 4

WDC 0 1 5 1 3 0 - 10 13 3

WP-Tony Kreklau (WDC)

LP-Gavin Klevgaard (HAW)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2-5; Tony Kreklau 3R; Josh Dykhoff 3-4, 2R, 1RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Corbett Wensmann 3-4, 2R, 2RBI; Brayden Kleinke 2RBI; Connor Davis 1R

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 5IP, 2H, 2R, 2K; Brayden Kleinke 1IP, 1BB; Connor Davis 1IP, 2K; HAW-Gavin Klevgaard 6IP, 13H, 10R, 4ER, 1BB, 4K