Wadena-Deer Creek has pitched two no-hitters in back-to-back games, and the Wolverines have won their last three games. They defeated Otter Tail Central 10-0 Friday, May 21, with Josh Dykhoff throwing the first no-hitter. They also swept Sebeka in a doubleheader in Sebeka Monday, May 24. Payton Rondestvedt threw a no-hitter in the first game, giving the Wolverines a 6-0 victory, and the team won the second game 5-2.

The Wolverines scored early in Friday's game in Henning, putting up one run in the first inning. They had a big fifth and sixth inning, scoring four runs and five runs, respectively. Rondestvedt had a big night at the plate, going 2-4 with a homerun and driving in four runs in the contest. Tony Kreklau also scored three runs and drove in two, and Dykhoff scored two runs and drove in two as well.

The big story, however, was Dykhoff's no-hitter. He pitched a complete game, and in addition to not giving up any hits, he also didn't walk any batters and struck out 12 in the game.

According to head coach Kyle Dykhoff, "Josh was locked in from the start. Command of all three pitches on a hot, humid night was the recipe for success."

Dykhoff also felt it was one of the best overall games of the season for the Wolverines: "Pitching, defense, and offense were all crisp."

The no-hit win gave the Wolverines momentum going into Monday's doubleheader against Sebeka, and Rondestvedt pitched another no-hitter for the Wolverines, leading to a 6-0 victory against the Trojans. In the outing, he walked just two batters while striking out eight over seven innings pitched.

Dykhoff said that in his 13 years as coach, he has seen eight no-hitters but never back-to-back.

"That's pretty special," he said. "It takes not only a great pitcher, but the defense has to play very well that day. There are always one or two plays that have to be big-time plays in order to maintain that no-hitter."

The team continues to produce offensively as well. Kreklau went 2-3 and scored three runs, Dykhoff went 2-3 with two RBIs, and Connor Davis drove in two runs as well.

The second game against Sebeka was a little closer, but the Wolverines still pulled out a 5-2 victory. Shaw was the winning pitcher, and he gave up four hits and two runs over seven innings. He also walked one and struck out six batters.

Rondestvedt followed up his no-hitter in game one with a good night at the plate in game two. He went 2-3, hitting a homerun and driving in three runs for the Wolverines. Shaw also went 1-3 at the plate with one RBI.

The Wolverines are 16-2 on the season. They host Hawley Tuesday, May 25, at 4:30 p.m.

Wolverines 10, Bulldogs 0 (Friday, May 21)

RHE

WDC 1 0 0 0 4 5 0 - 10 12 1

OTC 0 0 0 0 0 0 x - 0 0 0

WP-Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

LP-Kayne Cameron (OTC)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Tony Kreklau 2-3, 3R, 2RBI; Josh Dykhoff 1-3, 2R, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 2-4, 1R, 4RBI; Connor Davis 2-3; Brayden Kleinke 1-1; Tyson Barthel 1-3; Braeden Redfield 1-3, 1R; Gunner Olson 1R

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 6IP, 12K; OTC-Kayne Cameron 6IP, 12H, 10R, 2BB, 4KWolverines 6, Trojans 0 (Game 1)

Wolverines 6, Trojans 0 (Game 1 - Monday, May 24)

RHE

WDC 1 1 1 0 1 2 0 - 6 11 1

SEB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 4

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Levi Stevens (SEB)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 2-3, 4R; Josh Dykhoff 2-3, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 3-4; Connor Davis 2RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3, 1R; Evan Lunde 1-3; Brayden Kleinke 1-1

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 7IP, 2BB, 8K; SEB-Levi Stevens 6IP, 10H, 6R, 4BB, 2K; Hank Tellers 1IP, 1H, 2K

Wolverines 5, Trojans 2 (Game 2)

RHE

SEB 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 4 2

WDC 0 0 0 3 1 1 x - 5 4 1

WP-Zach Shaw (WDC)

LP-Hank Tellers (SEB)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1-3, 1RBI; Tony Kreklau 1-3, 1R; Josh Dykoff 1R; Payton Rondestvedt 2-3, 1R, HR, 3RBI; Connor Davis 1R; Carson Kern 1R

Pitching

WDC-Zach Shaw 7IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 6K; SEB-Hank Tellers 4IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 1K; Spencer Lake 2IP, 1H, 1R, 2K