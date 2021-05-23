Playing under the lights at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek, the Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team continued its dominance with an 8-3 victory over Pillager Thursday, May 20.

The Wolverines got on the board early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added two more in the second, and one each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The Huskies scored their three runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Tony Kreklau led WDC's offense, going 3-3 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in one run. Josh Dykhoff went 2-4 and scored one run, and Connor Davis went 1-3 with two RBI. Brayden Kleinke and Carson Kern also had a hit apiece, with Kleinke scoring one run and Kern scoring two runs in the game.

In addition to a strong night at the plate, Kreklau also got the win on the mound for the Wolverines. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up four hits and three runs while walking six batters and striking out four. He was relieved by Zach Shaw, who pitched two and one-third innings, walking one batter and striking out two in the outing. The defense also played well for WDC, committing zero errors in the game.

RHE

PIL 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 - 3 4 3

WDC 3 2 0 1 1 1 x - 8 8 0

WP-Tony Kreklau (WDC)

LP-Gabe Grimsley (PIL)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 3-3, 2R, 1RBI; Josh Dykhoff 2-4, 1R; Payton Rondestvedt 1R, 1RBI; Connor Davis 1-3, 2RBI; Corbett Wensmann 1R; Brayden Kleinke 1-3, 1R; Carson Kern 1-3, 2R

Pitching

WDC-Tony Kreklau 4.6IP, 4H, 3R, 6BB, 4K; Zach Shaw 1BB, 2K; PIL-Gabe Grimsley 2IP, 5H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 1K; Blake Clark 2IP, 1H, 2R, 4BB; Eli Miller 2IP, 2H, 1R, 3K