Both teams got on the board early, scoring two runs apiece in the first inning. The Bears took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when they added another run. The Wolverines went ahead 5-3 in the fourth inning when they scored three runs, and the Bears tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. WDC took the lead and ultimately clinched the victory in the top of the eighth inning when the team scored two runs that BHV could not answer.

Tony Kreklau and Connor Davis each scored one run and drove in two runs for the Wolverines. Evan Lunde and Braeden Redfield also drove in a run apiece.

Josh Dykhoff got the win on the mound, pitching one and two-thirds innings and striking out four. Tyson Barthel started the game for the Wolverines, giving up five hits and three runs in two and one-third innings. He also walked four and struck out three batters. He was relieved by Brayden Kleinke, who gave up two hits and two runs in four innings pitched, walking two and striking out two before Dykhoff came in to finish the game.

Kole Weishalla took the loss for the Bears, pitching three and one-third innings and giving up two hits and two runs and striking out two batters.

The Wolverines improve to 12-2 on the season. They host Pillager at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

RHE

WDC 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 - 7 5 2

BHV 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 5 7 5

WP-Josh Dykhoff (WDC)

LP-Kole Weishalla (BHV)

WDC-Zach Shaw 1R; Tony Kreklau 1-4, 1R, 2RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 1-2, 2R; Connor Davis 2-4, 1R, 2RBI; Brayden Kleinke 1R; Evan Lunde 1RBI; Braeden Redfield 1R, 1RBI; Corbett Wensmann 1-3

Pitching

WDC-Tyson Barthel 2.3IP, 5H, 3R, 4BB, 3K; Brayden Kleinke 4IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 2K; Josh Dykhoff 1.6IP, 4K; BHV-Torii Hagen 4IP, 3H, 5R, 1ER, 1BB, 1K; Kole Weishalla 3.3IP, 2H, 2R, 2K; Shawn Schmitz .6IP, 1K