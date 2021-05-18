The Wolverines took the lead in the top of the second inning, scoring six runs. The Rebels put three runs on the board in the bottom of the third inning, and WDC answered in the top of the fourth inning with two more runs. DGF added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth inning, but a six-run seventh inning clinched the victory for the Wolverines.

Josh Dykhoff and Payton Rondestvedt each hit a homerun in the contest. Dykhoff went 2-3 on the night, scoring three runs and driving in four, while Rondestvedt went 3-5, scoring two and driving in three runs for the Wolverines. Tony Kreklau and Connor Davis both drove in a pair of runs, and Carson Kern had one RBI in the game.

Rondestvedt was the winning pitcher, giving up 11 hits and six runs over six innings while walking two and striking out nine batters. Zach Shaw came in for one inning of relief and walked one batter.

The Wolverines improve to 11-2 on the season. They travel to Bertha Tuesday, May 18, for a 4:30 p.m. game against Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale.

RHE

WDC 0 6 0 2 0 0 6 - 14 11 1

DGF 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 - 6 11 3

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Kayden Camacho (DGF)

WDC-Zach Shaw 2R; Tony Kreklau 1-3, 2R, 2RBI; Josh Dykhoff 2-3, 3R, 4RBI; Payton Rondestvedt 3-5, 2R, 3RBI; Connor Davis 1-5, 1R, 2RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-5, 1R; Tyson Barthel 1-3; Evan Lunde 1-2, 2R; Carson Kern 1-3, 1R, 1RBI

Pitching

WDC-Payton Rondestvedt 6IP, 11H, 6R, 5ER, 2BB, 9K; Zach Shaw 1IP, 1BB; DGF-Kayden Camacho 1.6IP, 4H, 6R, 5ER, 3BB, 2K; Grant Anderson 4.6IP, 4H, 5R, 3ER, 4BB, 6K; Dylan Hintzen .6IP, 3H, 3R