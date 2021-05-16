After seven scoreless innings, Wadena-Deer Creek scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn a 2-1 victory against conference rival New York Mills Friday, May 14, at Elmer Becker Field in Deer Creek.

The first seven innings were a battle between WDC's starting pitcher Josh Dykhoff and NYM's starting pitcher Derin Gaudette. Each pitched seven and two-thirds innings and allowed four hits. Dykohoff struck out seven and had one earned run before Payton Rondestvedt came in and struck out the last batter in the eighth inning, earning the win for the Wolverines. Gaudette walked one and struck out 11 before being relieved by Bren Salo in the eighth inning. Salo gave up three hits, walked one batter, and had two earned runs, giving him the loss for the Eagles.

New York Mills finally scored in the top of the eighth inning, when Cale Rudolph hit a double, driving in Jace Rudolph for the Eagles only run of the game and putting them in the lead 1-0.

The Wolverines had one last chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, and they did not disappoint. Tony Kreklau doubled and Josh Dykhoff reached base on a walk. Connor Davis then drove in Kreklau and Dykhoff, ending the game and giving WDC the 2-1 victory over their Park Region Conference rivals.

Wadena-Deer Creek and New York Mills are the top two teams in the Park Region Conference this season. Coming into the game, the Eagles had a record of 12-1 and the Wolverines had a record of 9-2. NYM won the first contest between the teams this year 11-4.

The Wolverines improve to 10-2 on the season. They travel to Dilworth Monday, May 17, for a 5 p.m. game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Wolverines 2, Eagles 1

RHE

NYM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 4 1

WDC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 7 0

WP-Payton Rondestvedt (WDC)

LP-Bren Salo (NYM)

WDC-Tony Kreklau 1-4, 1R; Josh Dykhoff 1R; Payton Rondestvedt 3-4; Connor Davis 1-4, 2RBI; Isaac Hamann 1-3; Corbett Wensmann 1-2

Pitching

WDC-Josh Dykhoff 7.6IP, 4H, 1ER, 7K; Payton Rondestvedt .3IP, 1K; NYM-Derin Gaudette 7.6IP, 4H; 1BB, 11K; Bren Salo 3H, 2R, 1BB